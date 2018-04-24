Getty Image

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder had a Game 4 to forget against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. It was a chippy affair the Thunder lost, putting them on the bring of a first-round exit from the playoffs for the second straight season.

It was bad enough that Westbrook got chirped by Mitt Dang Romney, but somehow Tuesday brought worse news for the reigning league MVP. Reports indicated that another incident could cost the Thunder their superstar’s services in Game 5.

In the fourth quarter, with Westbrook not among the five Thunder players on the court, Utah’s Rudy Gobert is fouled in the “beignets” by Raymond Felton. Gobert took exception and suddenly Westbrook, who was waiting to check into the game, got on the court to give Gobert a short, sharp shove.