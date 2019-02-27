TNT

There is something about Russell Westbrook that brings out the weirdest in fans who sit near the floor of Thunder games. For example, during a trip to Philadelphia a few years ago, Westbrook got flipped off by an extremely Sixers fan looking guy, which led to Russ making some silly face and pointing. It was good, even if flipping people off is bad and we at Dime condemn it strongly.

The latest example of this came on Tuesday night, when Westbrook and the Thunder visited Denver. Westbrook found himself standing near the fans sitting courtside when someone, ostensibly in an attempt to intimidate the All-Star guard, menacingly shoved him.

The fan’s issue was that they’re a rather small child and Russell Westbrook is a very large human, so it was more of a tap than a shove. Westbrook seemed a bit surprised by what went down, but when he saw it was a kid that put a hand on him, he took a moment to say something while Nikola Jokic just wanted to inbound the basketball.