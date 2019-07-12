Russell Westbrook Wrote A Heartfelt Goodbye To Oklahoma City And Thunder Fans On Instagram

07.12.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

The Russell Westbrook trade out of Oklahoma City may have been in the works for longer than many knew, but it’s still tough to say goodbye when it finally happens. For Westbrook, who’s played his entire career in OKC, leaving the city in a trade to the Houston Rockets may be less unexpected than those around the NBA initially felt, but it’s still tough.

When Paul George’s trade made it clear that the Thunder were rebuilding it seemed likely that Westbrook, too, would be moved. And his trade for Chris Paul on Thursday night made it clear: the Thunder are moving on, and fans will now have to do the same.

On Friday, Westbrook finally broke his digital silence about the trade, posting a picture of him in a Thunder jersey on Instagram and including a lengthy caption that tried to put into words the emotions the trade and his departure from OKC brought him.

