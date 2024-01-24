Russell Westbrook Took Off His Shoe Mid-Possession And Hit A Three

Russell Westbrook is going to get inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame one of these days. Despite this, the Los Angeles Clippers guard has long had one major achilles heel: He’s not exactly the best shooter of all time. For his career, Westbrook has connected on 30.5 percent of his attempts from behind the arc, and this year, that number’s down to a paltry 28.4 percent.

To be clear, Westbrook at his peak did so many things well that this didn’t matter all that much. But perhaps there’s a fix to his shooting woes that is worth considering, which we saw during Tuesday night’s game between the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook had some trouble with the sneaker on his right foot, and once he realized his efforts to get it back on were for naught, he just kicked it off and decided to play. To take it one step further, he pulled up from behind the three-point line, knocked it down, and then got back on defense.

Russ doesn't need shoes, he still made the three 😅pic.twitter.com/evdNV7NFUc — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 24, 2024

The best part of the clip, in my opinion, is Ty Lue taking the sneaker and putting it softly on the scorer’s table for whenever Russ got around to putting it back on. Unfortunately, Westbrook did not want to explore the one shoe thing for much longer, as he ended up putting his sneaker back on.