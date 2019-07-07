The Rockets, Pistons, And Heat Are Reportedly Potential Trade Suitors For Russell Westbrook

07.07.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After the Thunder sent Paul George to the Clippers in a stunning trade that coincided with Kawhi Leonard signing in Los Angeles, the future trajectory of the franchise became apparent.

Oklahoma City received four unprotected first round picks, a protected first rounder, along with Danilo Gallinari and rising sophomore point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Given the haul they received being so future-facing, one couldn’t help but wonder what the future of Russell Westbrook would be with the franchise.

The star guard and the team’s leadership will reportedly meet soon to determine what the next move is for him, now that they have a young promising point guard and seem headed for a rebuild. Many expect Westbrook trade talks to pick up in coming weeks, but given he is owed over $170 million over the next four years (including a $47 million player option in 2022-23), finding a team that will want to take that contract on and can match salary via a trade is going to be a trick.

