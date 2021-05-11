Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Monday evening, and he was dominant in doing so. The Washington Wizards guard finished the night with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks, coming within a single point of an upset win on the road. Beyond that, however, Westbrook surpassed Oscar Robertson to set a new NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a career, and Westbrook’s 182nd triple-double likely won’t be his last.

When Westbrook secured his 10th rebound during the fourth quarter, the reactions came pouring in to congratulate him on a record that will be difficult to challenge for anyone in the future. On the player side, Wizards teammate and fellow star guard Bradley led the way.

Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021

@russwest44 one of the best to ever do it…what an accomplishment — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2021

The UCLA Bruins, where Westbrook was drafted from back in 2008, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team in which Westbrook started his career, extended congratulations.

From your first triple-double in 2009 to the most ever, congratulations Russ!#Hist0ry pic.twitter.com/5bMuIiytHj — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 11, 2021

Within the Wizards organization, owner Ted Leonsis shared a personal greeting and the team brought love from Westbrook’s own family.

History is made! Congratulations @russwest44 on breaking Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record. A historic accomplishment by one of the most prolific players in @NBA history, a surefire hall of famer. A true honor to watch Russ play basketball. @WashWizards #DCAboveAll https://t.co/vCYXkp9t6A — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) May 11, 2021

Many more will undoubtedly reach out in the coming days, with Westbrook’s record rising to the top of the NBA news cycle with good reason. It cannot be overstated how wildly difficult it is to amass even half of the triple-doubles that Westbrook has accumulated, and he isn’t done just yet.