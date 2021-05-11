Getty Image
The Basketball World Congratulated Russell Westbrook For Breaking The Triple-Double Record

by: Twitter

Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Monday evening, and he was dominant in doing so. The Washington Wizards guard finished the night with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks, coming within a single point of an upset win on the road. Beyond that, however, Westbrook surpassed Oscar Robertson to set a new NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a career, and Westbrook’s 182nd triple-double likely won’t be his last.

When Westbrook secured his 10th rebound during the fourth quarter, the reactions came pouring in to congratulate him on a record that will be difficult to challenge for anyone in the future. On the player side, Wizards teammate and fellow star guard Bradley led the way.

The UCLA Bruins, where Westbrook was drafted from back in 2008, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team in which Westbrook started his career, extended congratulations.

Within the Wizards organization, owner Ted Leonsis shared a personal greeting and the team brought love from Westbrook’s own family.

Many more will undoubtedly reach out in the coming days, with Westbrook’s record rising to the top of the NBA news cycle with good reason. It cannot be overstated how wildly difficult it is to amass even half of the triple-doubles that Westbrook has accumulated, and he isn’t done just yet.

