Russell Westbrook Missed Saturday’s Game For The Birth Of His Twin Daughters

11.18.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook doesn’t tend to miss many games. Aside from a handful of injuries — including an untimely collision with Pat Beverley in 2013 that torpedoed OKC’s postseason hopes — Westbrook is one of the NBA’s iron men.

He’s far too competitive to allow minor injuries to sideline him for very long, but after spraining his ankle in a game against the Pelicans on Nov. 5, Russ had missed five straight games going into Saturday night’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. He’d been listed as questionable prior to the game, but was later ruled out for “personal reasons.”

It turns out it was due to good news, as he and his wife, Nina, took to Instagram to share a picture of their twin daughters, who were born sometime over the weekend.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

