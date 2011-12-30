Russell Westbrook’s Breakaway Dunk in Super Slo-Mo

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Dunks #Video
12.30.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

One of the key plays in last night’s Thunder/Mavs game saw Serge Ibaka strip an attacking Dirk Nowitzki. Russell Westbrook then picked up the loose ball, raced to the other end of the court, shrugged off a Jason Terry foul attempt, and still finished strong at the rim.

The momentum carried Russ into cameraman under the hoop and completely took him out. Check out the super slo-mo clip of the play from that cameraman here:

Found via @IamaGM

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Dunks#Video
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIDUNKSJASON TERRYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKSERGE IBAKAvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP