Russell Westbrook’s Breakaway Dunk in Super Slo-Mo

One of the key plays in last night’s Thunder/Mavs game saw Serge Ibaka strip an attacking Dirk Nowitzki. Russell Westbrook then picked up the loose ball, raced to the other end of the court, shrugged off a Jason Terry foul attempt, and still finished strong at the rim.

The momentum carried Russ into cameraman under the hoop and completely took him out. Check out the super slo-mo clip of the play from that cameraman here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Found via @IamaGM

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook