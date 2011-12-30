Russell Westbrook’s Breakaway Dunk in Super Slo-Mo

One of the key plays in last night’s Thunder/Mavs game saw Serge Ibaka strip an attacking Dirk Nowitzki. Russell Westbrook then picked up the loose ball, raced to the other end of the court, shrugged off a Jason Terry foul attempt, and still finished strong at the rim.
The momentum carried Russ into cameraman under the hoop and completely took him out. Check out the super slo-mo clip of the play from that cameraman here:
Found via @IamaGM
Wow I saw that game on TNT last night. Game of the year so far Id say.
lmao did that dude just high five his boy instead of helping the cameraman?
No idea why the NBA lets cameramen so close to the court, especially under the basket. A few more feet back isn’t going to really change the angle of the pictures taken with the expensive lens they have.
He should have stepped on the cameraman’s nuts.
it’s not ibaka but perkins who strips nowitzki and he wasn’t attacking at all, just looking for somebody to pass to. but the ibaka perkins thing should be corrected to be a smart ass ;)
LOL so much hate on Dime that not even the cameramen can escape the fury.