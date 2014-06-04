All Of Russell Westbrook’s Dunks For The 2013-14 Season

Russell Westbrook has become a sounding board for all the angry fans who think he’s stealing Thunder from 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant with his offensive ex-or implosions. We’re of the “Let Westbrook be Westberook” (#LWBW) opinion, which is why this recent video showing every one of his dunks during the 2013-14 season made our eyes light up.

Personally, his angry slam (poetry) after blowing by the excellent defense of Kawhi Leonard in the Conference Finals, was the dunk that made rims around the league shudder at the thought of an OKC visit. There were so many other Russ detonations this season, though, it’s impossible for us to name a favorite. Perhaps there are a few you can pinpoint in the comments after watching this video.

(video via Youtube user DownToBuck; H/T Hoopmixtape)

What’s your favorite Westbrook dunk this past season?

