Russia’s Richest Man Reaches Deal to Buy New Jersey Nets

The rumors have been floating around for the last few days, but now it is apparently official: The AP is reporting that Russia’s richest man has reached a deal to purchase a controlling stake in the New Jersey Nets and half of a project to build a new basketball arena in Brooklyn.



From the report:

NEW YORK (AP) – Russia’s richest man has a deal to buy a controlling interest in the New Jersey Nets and nearly half of a project to build a new arena in Brooklyn. Mikhail Prokhorov‘s Onexim Group announced the deal Wednesday with Forest City Ratner Companies and Nets Sports and Entertainment. They say they have signed a letter of intent to create a partnership for the development of the Atlantic Yards Project. According to the agreement, entities to be formed by Onexim Group will invest $200 million and make certain funding commitments to acquire 80 percent of the NBA team, 45 percent of the arena project and the right to purchase up to 20 percent of the Atlantic Yards Development Company, which will develop the non-arena real estate.

The deal makes Prokhorov the first non-North American NBA owner. The way the game is going with the lines between the NBA and Europe blurring a little more every day, a move like this shouldn’t really be that big a of a surprise.

It will be interesting to see how involved Prokhorov is with team personnel. He apparently played ball in high school and college, already owns a stake in Russia’s top team and is clearly an aggressive character. Plus, he’s worth an estimated $9.5 billion, so money is no object …