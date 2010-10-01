Sacramento Kings 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As NBA training camps get underway, we preview the upcoming season with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.
Added: DeMarcus Cousins, Sam Dalembert, Hassan Whiteside, Luther Head, Antoine Wright
Lost: Spencer Hawes, Andres Nocioni, Jon Brockman, Ime Udoka, Sean May
Ceiling: 35 wins
On their way to a 25-win campaign last season, Sacramento jettisoned their former franchise centerpiece, discovered their new franchise centerpiece, put themselves in position to draft another franchise building block, and were arguably better than their poor record indicated. Injuries and inexperience played a big role in a lot of the team’s 57 losses … Tyreke Evans is the alpha. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year put up 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, joining Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James as the only rookies to ever average 20-5-5. Tyreke split time between point guard and two-guard as he shared the backcourt with Kevin Martin early in the year and Beno Udrih late, but whichever position he’s playing, the team’s offense flows through ‘Reke. Over the summer he worked on getting stronger and hitting his outside shot (25% 3PA) more consistently … No. 5 overall pick DeMarcus Cousins is the future interior anchor to complement Tyreke, but he will have to earn PT in a talented frontcourt that includes Carl Landry, Jason Thompson, and 6-11 Donte Greene, who can also play some guard … Omri Casspi is another young talent on the wing, whose hustle and “little things” contributions are worth more than the 10.3 ppg he averaged as a rookie … Second-year coach Paul Westphal is still putting his stamp on this team, but things are moving in the right direction. Memories of the C-Webb/Divac era and a return to the playoffs are a huge stretch, but a 10-win improvement wouldn’t be surprising.
Basement: Worst in the West
It’s not hard to identify where the Kings suffered last year. They gave up 104 points per game, ranking 25th in the League. Their field-goal percentage defense was barely outside the Bottom-10. They were 23rd in blocks and 22nd in steals. In words and not numbers, the Kings need playmakers on defense and need to keep teams from lighting them up … So they brought in Sam Dalembert, who from the time he became a full-time starter in the League in ’03-04, has the second-most blocked shots in the NBA (behind only Marcus Camby), and drafted Hassan Whiteside, who led the NCAA in blocks as a freshman at Marshall. But there still isn’t a lock-down type defender on the perimeter, and the only guys who could even pretend to be that before, Nocioni and Udoka, are no longer with the team … Tyreke is one of the toughest 1-on-1 covers in the League, but he doesn’t hit threes and his shot selection is often questionable. That could change as he gets more reliable scorers/shooters and some low-post threats around him, or he’s just wired that way … The Kings have talent, but can they play together? Dalembert and Landry are in contract years, while Thompson, Casspi, Greene and Evans are (presumably) looking for the organization to pick up their contract options for next season. Then you have a lot of young players who will be vying for minutes and shots … Sacramento finished with the second-worst record in the West last year. Of the three teams that sat near them in the standings, the Warriors and Clippers each added significant roster upgrades this summer. So there’s a chance only the Timberwolves stand between the Kings and a reservation for the basement.
I think they’re 2-3 years from actually doing anything “Big”
Kings are gonna suprise many this year…Tyreke is something special and I can’t wait to see his improved game this year
I’m a Reke Havoc fan and DMC fan, Give DMC 2 years to get acclimated and the Kings will be some Monsters soon.
As far as Tyreke’s jumpshot, from what I’ve heard, he used to have a stroke and just lost his confidence in it, I think he’ll be okay this year.
They gotta get a 1/2 that compliments Reke. He’s a ball dominating 2 guard so ideally they need to get a PG who is comfortable letting him have his and can knock down the open 3. A prime version of Bibby basically. I’m thinking make a play at Mo Williams.
I hope if Reke’s jumper improves he doesn’t rely on it and still attacks the basket. Nothing annoys me more than a player getting Vince Carter syndrome.
I love Cassipi and think he is going to turn into a solid starting 3, DMC,if he can keep his mind in check can put up some nice numbers as well. Every team wants a Landry.
In 2-3 years we could be talking about a Kings dynasty lol.
There is more talent on this team then most realize. Both Whiteside and Greene are up to 250+ while DMC is a GREAT passer. This team has 5 guys at 6’11″+, 6 guys 250+. They look more like an NFL Offensive Line than a front line. Keep an eye on Jeter and Thompson as well.
In closing, DMC was a 5 pick, not 4.
I would be shocked to see this team win less than about 38 games. I would not be very shocked to see them win more than about 47. They where in the running for the 8th spot until about Jan. Held their own against LAL & CLE late in December (DBL OT & OT). Thompson had the first injury in his career, Reke was bobling back & fourth between franchise guy & trying to fit in with K. Mart, Casspi was struggling with the rookie wall, and Donte Greene was basically a rookie himself considering he spent most of his rookie season on the bench & in the D-League. None of those things will be this season. Not to mention they have a front line to rival the best in the NBA. Im biased because this is my team, but looking at things logically I would say they were better than 25 wins last year & will be one of this season’s bug surprises.
Reke is way better than derrick rose already. I wouldn’t be surprised if the kings make the playoffs next year.
Evans is my favorite young played in the league but the Dalembeast will not save the kings defense. theyll be low middle of the road to bad all season
You write about Sacramento and I don’t see anything about Francisco Garcia? … I think something is not right up in here…
Kings need a topflight young SG. beno is a better as a backup/third guard. a donte green trade to get one is ideal. i still can’t figure out why some think of his as a good prospect; takes too many bad shots and plays little defense. and he’s far from 6’11! he’s around 6’8 and doesn’t want to bang inside.
Cousins should be a starter from day 1 to facilitate his growth. no point in sitting him since this team is far from competing.
Donte is 6’11, I’ve met the fool in person. His defense is arguably his best aspect, but you are correct on his shot selection, which should be improved. He has all the tools to make the shots, but he never takes the right ones except spot up 3’s. Also, with him being 6’11 (He’s like a half-inch shorter than Whiteside), his ball-handling effectiveness is somewhat limited.
Kings will be around .500 this season, possible playoff spot.