The Sacramento Kings were busy at the trade deadline, as the team was involved in a deal that saw George Hill go to Cleveland. Additionally, the Kings decided to part ways with 2016 first-round draft pick Georgios Papagiannis by waiving him, a move that sent the 20-year-old big man’s agent into a fit of rage.

It turns out Sacramento’s front office had an idea. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explained in his piece on the Cavs’ hectic trade deadline, the Kings wanted to combine those two moves and ship Papagiannis to either Cleveland or Utah in the trade involving those squads.

There was just one problem: No one in the Cavs or Jazz’s front office knew of Utah’s intentions. Wojnarowski reported the teams agreed in earnest on a deal, but thanks to a memo at 3 a.m. on the day of the deadline, the whole thing was thrown into a state of limbo. It stemmed from the power structure in Sacramento being, well, let’s call it unique.