The Kings Nearly Ruined The Cavs’ Trade Deadline By Trying To Pull A Fast One

#Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
02.14.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings were busy at the trade deadline, as the team was involved in a deal that saw George Hill go to Cleveland. Additionally, the Kings decided to part ways with 2016 first-round draft pick Georgios Papagiannis by waiving him, a move that sent the 20-year-old big man’s agent into a fit of rage.

It turns out Sacramento’s front office had an idea. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explained in his piece on the Cavs’ hectic trade deadline, the Kings wanted to combine those two moves and ship Papagiannis to either Cleveland or Utah in the trade involving those squads.

There was just one problem: No one in the Cavs or Jazz’s front office knew of Utah’s intentions. Wojnarowski reported the teams agreed in earnest on a deal, but thanks to a memo at 3 a.m. on the day of the deadline, the whole thing was thrown into a state of limbo. It stemmed from the power structure in Sacramento being, well, let’s call it unique.

Altman had negotiated the trade with Kings assistant general manager Brandon Williams, who works under GM Vlade Divac. The management structure in Sacramento can make deals dicey, because Divac seldom gets on the phone for the trade-building parts — and yet he ultimately has decision-making power with owner Vivek Ranadive.

That’s why a 3 a.m. ET deal memo sent from Sacramento to Cleveland left Altman at first incredulous — and then angry. Suddenly, Kings center Georgios Papagiannis had been included as part of the three-way trade. Cleveland and Utah were adamant that Papagiannis’ name had never been discussed. Williams would later say that Papagiannis or Malachi Richardson were set to be included in the deals and insisted his notes confirmed that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSgeorgios papagiannisSACRAMENTO KINGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP