The Kings Are Fun For Once, And That’s All That Matters Right Now In Sacramento

11.13.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

The Kings are fun. No, not fun in a weird ironic way. No, they’re not fun just because they’re typically one of the final league pass options late at night. The 2018-19 Sacramento Kings are a legitimately entertaining basketball team to watch.

They are the second fastest team in the NBA according to pace. They have a young core that is proving it can work well together. De’Aaron Fox is a speedy pinball that can blow by defenders or pull up on a dime and not lose control. Perhaps more importantly than all of that, the Kings are winning.

It’s smart to remain cautious about early season upstarts outperforming expectations to a dramatic degree. There’s always the potential for an injury, unexpected front office move, or a regression to normalcy to put the Kings back in the basement. But even if that turns out to be the case, the basketball itself will remain fun. The personnel and style of play Sacramento is rolling out a nightly basis lends itself to a fun brand of basketball. Willie Cauley-Stein could probably jump over the entire backboard if he wanted to. Bogdan Bogdanovic can and will shoot from absolutely anywhere. Fox? His control is otherworldly for a second-year player.

Around The Web

TAGSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP