The Kings Are Reportedly Planning On Making Marcus Smart An Offer

The Sacramento Kings are among the few teams that have lots of cap space remaining and Vlade Divac and company will apparently not be shy about going after the NBA’s top restricted free agents with it.

After putting in a four-year, $78 million offer sheet in on Zach LaVine only to see the Bulls match it, the Kings continue to probe the restricted free agent market with the hopes of upgrading their backcourt and wing rotation. With LaVine off the market, the top available option is Marcus Smart, who has grown frustrated with the RFA process (not unlike LaVine) and the lack of an offer from Boston or anyone.

That will likely change soon, as the Kings will reportedly be putting together an offer sheet for Smart, according to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston, although the range of years and dollars for what they’re mulling is unknown.