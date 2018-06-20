Who The Sacramento Kings Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings haven’t been in the NBA Playoffs since 2006 but the fortunes of the franchise could be changing. After landing promising point guard De’Aaron Fox near the top of the 2017 NBA Draft, the Kings caught a break in the 2018 lottery, vaulting to the No. 2 spot in what is a loaded draft.

However, there is no “consensus” No. 2 player in a world in which Deandre Ayton is projected to be off the board at the top and there is a great deal of consternation as to what the Kings might do. In fact, it would be easy to argue that Sacramento holds the keys to the entire draft with the second pick and, in the same breath, this isn’t a pick that the Kings can afford to “miss” on, especially given their future draft obligations as a result of previous trades.

Without further ado, here are a handful of players that the Kings could examine on June 21, either at No. 2 overall or with their second round pick at No. 37.