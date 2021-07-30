There was a lot to like about the 2020-21 Sacramento Kings, but there were also a lot of questions. On the positive side, the Kings finished the season with an above-average offense, riding the production of De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes to go along with a rookie breakout from Tyrese Haliburton. On the other end of the floor, though, the Kings struggled mightily, underachieving even when compared to relatively unimpressive defensive talent.

Fast-forward to the summer of 2021 and the Kings have some interesting decisions. The team’s core including Fox and Haliburton, if nothing else, but they also have high-priced veterans in Barnes and Buddy Hield. From there, Sacramento’s best center (Richaun Holmes) is entering unrestricted free agency and there is the never-ending question of Marvin Bagley’s future. The Kings do have a lottery pick to bolster their reserves, but a pivot point could be approaching for the organization.

Roster Needs: A starting center, wing help, a resolution for Marvin Bagley

Davion Mitchell (No. 9 Overall), Grade: D

I promise this isn’t an instance of bashing Davion Mitchell. He is a real prospect that was tremendous in leading Baylor to a national title, and Mitchell should have a long, fruitful career. With that said, I don’t understand this pick. Sacramento’s best player (De’Aaron Fox) and best prospect (Tyrese Haliburton) are both guards, and Mitchell would fall behind each of them. Haliburton does have some size, but it’s hard to see all three playing together with regularity, as Mitchell is point guard-sized and an unproven shooter outside of a breakout junior season. Mitchell can help them defensively, to be sure, but this is a lofty price to pay for the role Mitchell projects to have on this team.

2021-22 Roster

De’Aaron Fox

Buddy Hield

Harrison Barnes

Marvin Bagley III

Davion Mitchell

Delon Wright

Tyrese Haliburton

Damian Jones (non-guaranteed)

Justin James (non-guaranteed)

Chimezie Metu (non-guaranteed)

Jahmi’us Ramsey

Robert Woodard II

2021 Free Agents

Nemanja Bjelica (UFA)

Terence Davis (RFA)

Kyle Guy (RFA)

Maurice Harkless (UFA)

Richaun Holmes (UFA)

Hassan Whiteside (UFA)