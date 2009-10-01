Sacramento Kings Pay Sean May $100K to Exercise

If your boss offered you a $100k to shed a few lbs., you would be damn sure you figured out a way to make that happen, right? No doubt you’d be working out in the a.m. before work, after work, during your lunch break, eating only asparagus, ordering crazy exercise machines from late-night infomercials, whatever it takes.

Apparently the Sacramento Kings had an incentive clause put in Sean May‘s contract that would automatically pay him $100,000 if he made a certain weight by yesterday.

From Kings’ beat writer Sam Amick’s Twitter feed: “Sean May made weight today – 261 and 100k for his hard work.”

Yes, we’re happy for Sean that’s he’s getting himself healthy and resurrecting his NBA career. That is great for him and his family. It is kind of crazy though that a guy who runs and plays basketball all day for a living, who can clearly afford a personal chef to make him healthy meals, and who has unlimited access to state-of-the-art NBA facilities and trainers, needs to be paid extra to get himself into shape.