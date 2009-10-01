Sacramento Kings Pay Sean May $100K to Exercise

If your boss offered you a $100k to shed a few lbs., you would be damn sure you figured out a way to make that happen, right? No doubt you’d be working out in the a.m. before work, after work, during your lunch break, eating only asparagus, ordering crazy exercise machines from late-night infomercials, whatever it takes.
Apparently the Sacramento Kings had an incentive clause put in Sean May‘s contract that would automatically pay him $100,000 if he made a certain weight by yesterday.
From Kings’ beat writer Sam Amick’s Twitter feed: “Sean May made weight today – 261 and 100k for his hard work.”
Yes, we’re happy for Sean that’s he’s getting himself healthy and resurrecting his NBA career. That is great for him and his family. It is kind of crazy though that a guy who runs and plays basketball all day for a living, who can clearly afford a personal chef to make him healthy meals, and who has unlimited access to state-of-the-art NBA facilities and trainers, needs to be paid extra to get himself into shape.
unfuc.ingbelievable….it’s a slap in the face for all the players from the 50’s to 80’s who would earn 100K per year. and the Kings are weak if they allow such a BS to be part of the contract. i would laugh that MOFO out if he wanted such a clause in his contract. life’s unfair
These ingrates have no self-control or motivation once they make it to the big-time and get paid like kings. Eddy Curry is just another case. Although, it’s been said he’s putting in work this summer. I don’t get it. How, when you run for a living, do you not shed pounds or at least keep a consistant weight? I know the dude makes good money, but damn… it doesn’t mean you can just go from eating MacDonald’s three times a day to eating MacDonald’s 10 times a day… I hope the dude can get it under control.
To Sean’s credit, he got there from 303 lbs which to me is insane losing 40 pounds.
Great way to motivate someone… add a Mil… then he’d be as thin as reggie miller… hahahahaha!
For someone who’s getting paid to play ball, he should always be as fit to play.
Also, the word here is he’s been a pleasant surprise in camp banging on the boards and pushing the youngsters. Hopefully shedding the weight will help keep him injury free and he can finally prove he belongs in the L….
“kind of crazy” = pathetic
Aint no slap in the face.If you count the inflation of the worth of money them cats from back in the day got paid the same.It used to cost 5 cent to get in a dam movie in the 60’s now its 50 dollars.Thats why dudes get paid more.And you cats wish yall had the talent for somebody to give you 100 large to stay in shape.i aint hating on dude I wish i was in his shoes.
Sorry doc, but that’s not true. NBA player got paid waaaaayyy less back in the day before there were big TV contracts. The NBA wasn’t as big. It wasn’t just inflation.
@ Doc
Are you really gonna defend this move by the Kings and the fact that May has to be paid an extra 100k just to do his job?
It is his job to be in good shape. If he didn’t make weight, fuck him, right? Isnt’t there a thousand guys just like Sean May? If you paid me a 100k I would be able to give you 5 minutes a game and get you 3 boards and 2 points. And I’m like 150 pounds and 5-11.
Jeez why all the hate??? This isn’t a case of a “lazy, unmotived” athlete. Seans’ weight problem stems from the knee injury he had. He couldn’t walk/run/workout for weeks. And couldn’t play for almost a year. You sit on your ass imobilized for weeks and see if you don’t gain weight. When he was finally able to work out again he got all the way down from 303 to 265. Unlike lazy ass Curry who is still 300+.
As far as the clause, it wasn’t really incentive. The clause said he had to report at 265 or less. Well guess what….he says he was 265 when he signed the contract. So it was money in the bank.
100k could have helped thousands of starving families, but instead goes to some fat, lazyfuck just to lose weight for basketball. No wonder world is going to ruins…
@17: Amare, Yao, GO, and others had similar or even worse injuries but worked their asses off to be in shape. May is in the same boat as Curry except, Curry had that huge contract that pretty much set him for life while May just got out of the rookie contract… Pretty sure if some idiot signed May to a 5 year 40 mil contract, he would still be fat.
I cannot, CANNOT believe he was selected ahead of Danny Granger! What is up with the NBA scouting networks? Surely someone would have mentioned a few things about Sean May. He was an average player at UNC and he missed a chunk of games!
The Good: It’s good see an example of a player who had to actually work to get some money. There are so many players who just sit around and collect checks.
The Bad: Next thing you know players are going to have contract incentives for showing up to games on time and being at practice.
The Ugly: I’m willing to bet the weight will be back once the season begins and May is behind the bench with some type of injury.
The only clause should have been get in shape or don’t play. This is the best sport. Period. Even playing for a shitty-ass team like the Kings should be motivation enough to stay in shape. These cats are lazy and uninspired.
doc not even close to being the same.
This IS the kings we’re talking about. I see May contributing a bit like Corliss did a few years ago, so long as he stays healthy.
bet you 100k, that after his weigh-in, he drank water, ate a huge meal and ballooned back up to 280. This is the stupidest incentive ever for a player no-one cares about.
No wonder Kings are a loser franchise and haven’t and will never win anything.
A lot of players do a lot of shit they shouldn’t be doing. Mo-ped Monta took himself out for 2/3 season. C-Webb toked out the emerald triangle when he went down. Jay Williams took his career out on a cycle. Sean May is chump change in the big picture.
these posts are hilarious…true lamar odom should have that in his contract..
its a fuckin waste of money…you penalize people for not being in shape…thats like saying ‘ill give you an extra 100 if you start showing up to work on time’
the incentive didnt pay him any more money, it just gauranteed his contract. calm the fvck down
@37 Why the fuck are you trying to interject facts into this blog!? Everyone is blogging thru their a-hole here and you come along with the facts. Reporters dont even do that these days so climb back into your rocker grandpa and butt out!
producing in the nba is a fine line….fitness is a big issue for some players, maybe not so much for others…. it is easy to check a players % body weight as fat, and for many players, it probably changes a fair bit thru the season (lower is better, and it probably goes up for many players when riding the bench, recovering from injuries that immobilize them, eat too much road food, etc.) i think it would a cool stat to look at, help me out, dimemag!
what’s the problem with you all about Sean getting paid to be fit? Why don’t you yourselves try your luck in the NBA with your fat bodies and look for some GMs to pay you like Sean did. jealousy and envy comes into play now.
Having to rely on incentives just to stay in shape is pretty weak on May’s part, but I don’t thnk it’s such a bad idea from the owners. I just wish gm’s and owners would incorporate wins and losses into players’ contracts. I bet the league would become a lot more competitive if that ever happened.