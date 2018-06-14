The Kings Are Reportedly Considering Three Players With The No. 2 Pick

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns seem all but settled on selecting Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in next Thursday’s draft, which means it’s the Sacramento Kings that find themselves as the team with the most intrigue at the top.

The Kings have needs at pretty much every position on the court outside of point guard after taking De’Aaron Fox last year, and there isn’t one of those expected to be a top pick. So you can talk yourself into Sacramento selecting any of a number of players at No. 2, and it appears a week before the draft they are narrowing their focus down to a trio of players, one of which is a pretty big surprise.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Kings are looking most closely at Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, and Michael Porter Jr., who has found himself as a possible late riser on draft boards.