The Kings Are Reportedly Considering Three Players With The No. 2 Pick

#2018 NBA Draft
06.14.18 29 mins ago

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns seem all but settled on selecting Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in next Thursday’s draft, which means it’s the Sacramento Kings that find themselves as the team with the most intrigue at the top.

The Kings have needs at pretty much every position on the court outside of point guard after taking De’Aaron Fox last year, and there isn’t one of those expected to be a top pick. So you can talk yourself into Sacramento selecting any of a number of players at No. 2, and it appears a week before the draft they are narrowing their focus down to a trio of players, one of which is a pretty big surprise.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Kings are looking most closely at Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, and Michael Porter Jr., who has found himself as a possible late riser on draft boards.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP