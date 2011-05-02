UPDATE: The Kings To Stay In Sacramento

UPDATE: The Maloof brothers won’t be moving the team to Anaheim for next season, according to tweets like this one from Sam Amick of SI.com: @sam_amick: Kings co-owner Gavin Maloof just confirmed to me the family has decided not to file for relocation.

I’m sure more details will be forthcoming, but great news for the city of Sacramento.

The fate of the Sacramento Kings will finally be decided this afternoon. Today at 1 p.m. (ET), the Maloofs will announce where the franchise will be playing next year, telling News10 they have it all figured out.

“I think we’ve pretty much made up our minds and we’ll have something out to everybody tomorrow morning,” Maloof told News10. Maloof spoke to News10 during an exclusive interview inside the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. “It’s been extremely hard; it’s been very emotional,” Maloof said of the family’s decision. “We truely love Sacramento, at the same time Anaheim has reached out to us and there is some great people there in the City Council of Anaheim.”

The deadline to file relocation papers is this afternoon. The NBA wants to keep the Kings in Sacramento, but ownership always seemed to be leaning towards relocating to Anaheim, especially considering there are no plans at the moment for a new arena in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee broke down many of the questions surrounding the issue, including how Sacramento could still fight a relocation decision, the NBA’s impressions of Sacramento as a viable city to host a team and why Anaheim is more attractive to the Maloof brothers. City officials are hoping all of their work to raise money will pay off.

As for the effort to prove Sacramento is a viable market for the Kings and the NBA, Mayor Kevin Johnson’s office is feeling “cautiously optimistic” that the work has been enough to persuade the team to stay, the mayor’s chief of staff, Kunal Merchant, said Sunday. “We’ve shown unprecedented unity, be it with the elected leaders, the business community or the fan groups,” Merchant said. “The community has really come together in the past few weeks.”

The first option for the Maloof brothers has always been to leave – they see a better television market and a bigger arena in Southern California as larger profits – but recently the NBA has upped the pressure to stay. Will the Kings’ owners fold and give in to that pressure? We will find out today.

Do you think the Kings will stay or leave?

