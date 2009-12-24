Sacramento/King

When did the Sacramento Kings get so interesting? Formerly a staple in the “Other stat lines” portion of Smack — the one usually headlined by Gerald Wallace nowadays — Tyreke Evans‘ team (we’ll figure out where Kevin Martin fits when he gets healthy) is suddenly on the League’s must-watch list. Just in the last week, Sacto beat Milwaukee on a Tyreke game-winner and pulled off a historic 35-point comeback in Chicago; then last night, they did something we can’t remember ever seeing before in an NBA game … At first, it looked like the only intrigue in Cavs/Kings would be how many points LeBron would score. None of the Kings were able to match up with LeBron physically, and when he wasn’t beasting his way inside for buckets, LBJ was raining jumpers. Pulling up on the run from three, fadeaways, rhythm shots — it was all working for him. ‘Bron had 26 points at halftime, when it seemed he was on his way to an easy 50. But Sacramento wasn’t going anywhere. With 38 seconds left in the fourth, Tyreke (28 pts) blew past LeBron for a lefty layup that tied the game. After LeBron (34 pts, 16 rebs, 10 asts) and Evans missed potential game-winners it went to overtime, where the Kings decided to disappear. They scored ZERO points in the extra frame, while Zydrunas Ilgauskas (25 pts) delivered the knockout blows with three straight triples, all from the same corner, displaying a combined six inches of vertical leap … Every now and then, the basketball gods see fit to remind the Rockets that they miss Yao Ming. Take last night in Orlando. Yao has made a habit of owning Dwight Howard head-to-head, but with Yao gone, Dwight wrecked shop (13 pts, 20 rebs, 4 blks) on Houston in a convincing win. You know the script: Chuck Hayes was too short, David Andersen was too soft, and Luis Scola‘s hair kept getting in his eyes … You know how they say good offense always beats good defense? One time Jameer Nelson (15 pts) brought the ball up on Aaron Brooks and got a pick from Dwight. Brooks worked his way around it — which for AB was like taking a quick jog around the block — only to have Jameer waiting there to give him a crossover and coast in for a layup. Brooks had no chance on that play … It looks like Hayes has evened out his free-throw stroke a little bit. The hitch in his release isn’t as pronounced, and he actually iced the pair of freebies he took last night. Now if he can fix his shot that quickly, what’s wrong with Shaq? …
Of course on the same day we try to have a serious debate on the Hawks’ 2010 title chances, they look like a JV squad in Denver. J.R. Smith was unstoppable: 41 points in 30 minutes, hitting 10 threes (but somehow going 1-for-6 at the line). Everybody knows J.R. can do enough damage hitting crazy fadeaways and 30-foot bombs for the hell of it — so imagine what he did with ATL leaving him wide open all day. It was Denver’s first win since Chauncey Billups (groin) went out of the lineup … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Al Jefferson put up 27 points as the Wolves beat the Nets in the I’d Rather Watch “Room Raiders” Invitational; Jerryd Bayless dropped 31 to lead the Blazers past the Spurs; Kevin Durant lit up the Suns for 38 points (12-20 FG) in an OKC win; Antawn Jamison had 25 and 10 boards to beat Milwaukee; Andrea Bargnani scored 21 as the Raptors destroyed the Pistons; and Monta Ellis went for 35 points, but G-State lost to the Hornets … Jazz/Heat was one of those “What were YOU guys doing last night?” games that happen now and again in NBA cities like Miami, New Orleans, Atlanta, L.A. and New York. Both teams pretty much played like crap, committing 33 turnovers between them, shooting 36% from the field and going 6-for-26 beyond the arc. This is the exact reason — well, one of several exact reasons — why the NBA would never have a team in Vegas. Imagine 10 guys on the court playing like Rasheed Wallace in an All-Star Game … If Carlos Boozer was auditioning for a contract in front of Pat Riley, he must have had Murcielagos dancing in his head midway through the first quarter. Booz scored Utah’s first 12 points, showing off his entire skill-set with jumpers, post-ups, dunks and catching every bullet pass thrown his way. But then Joel Anthony took over for the injured J.O. on Boozer and proceeded to shut him down, giving up just two points the rest of the game and paving the way for Dwyane Wade (29 pts) to push Miami to a W … Too bad all anyone will remember is Anthony getting crammed on by Deron Williams. Fourth quarter, D-Will got D-Wade to cheat while anticipating a pick, blew past him, met Anthony in mid-air and flushed on him … A couple news items that may impact your Christmas Day NBA viewing: Paul Pierce will miss the Celtics/Magic game (plus the next two weeks) after having fluid drained from his knee, and Pau Gasol might be sporting a smile like the Cleveland Indians mascot all throughout Lakers/Cavs after he inked a three-year $64 million extension with L.A. Now he can finally buy that razor he’s been denying himself … We’re out like Z’s vertical …
Am i first..?can’t wait to watch magic vs celtics on christmas..1st test without the truth…
Gasol be gettin $21mil a year?? dont think thats right… he aint ‘$21mil good’..
FIRST MY ASS! MERRY F*CKIN CHRISTMAS, HOOPHEADS!
Man, Gasol is the best allround Center in the NBA. He is worth that money. But what do you guys think, where will be T-Mac’s next Team?!
I’m goin with chicago…
Good smack! True lill’ holiday present that, both of these:
This is the exact reason â€” well, one of several exact reasons â€” why the NBA would never have a team in Vegas. Imagine 10 guys on the court playing like Rasheed Wallace in an All-Star Game …
Pau Gasol might be sporting a smile like the Cleveland Indians mascot all throughout Lakers/Cavs after he inked a three-year $64 million extension with L.A. Now he can finally buy that razor he’s been denying himself …
PRICELESS. Cheers
Gasol is worth every damn penny!!!!!!
There are no basketball gods, there is only one God.
while pau might be worth the money, but damn how much are the lakers going to spend? i mean with only pau, artest, bynam, odom, and luke walton under contract, the lakers are already at 55.2 mil after next season. that is without resigning kobe who will demand 20+ mil. that is 75 mil with only 7 players and you have to have 8 dressed.
the lakers would have been better to get pau and kobe to both sign for a little less (whats 2-3 mil a year when you are making their kinda money) so they could afford to pay some other players.
and i think tracy mcgrady resigns with the rockets for around the MLE. i also expect he has a “relapse” on his knee or his back, or both by seasons end and will be tainted goods. tracy for 5 mil coming off the bench is not a bad deal, tracy for 7 mil and starting will screw any team in the league.
…and who is that God Abdul? Is it God, Allah, some “body” else??
Quit postin’ here and go to Religiousdipshits.com
…and ask the blog gods for forgiveness
Bayless was pretty impressive again last night. The only thing he didn’t do was hit the dagger jumper in the final seconds.
Just one line for the Blazers, dime crew?!?
they WON against the Spurs with only eight guys suiting up and at one time playing their summer league core of Bayless, Cunningham and Pendergrath at the same time!
Talk to ’em 10! Talk to ’em 11!
Jared was IMPRESSIVE. And despite what Andre Miller was doin’ back there or the ol’ head manning the middle, the Trailblazers looked GUUD. Gotta say it just like that.
Um, FLYNN had a nassttee dish to Big Al, yuckk. Gotta pronounce the last ‘k’ just like that.
Courtney Lee and Devin Harris SWAG is on a hundred billion. On thier free time, they should shark ballers at the Rucker. But they gotta rock the Amare goggles and Air Wack outfits from Martin so nobody suspects a thang! Moonlightin Streetballers…I’d do it.
Nash had a nasty split the defender dribble drive n dish that was SICK. Damn near the whole entire state of Oklahoma got sucked in on that one. But OKC won so I guess it’s moot. Still, nice azz play.
DIME SAID: “Fourth quarter, D-Will got D-Wade to cheat while anticipating a pick, blew past him, met Anthony in mid-air and flushed on him.”
DIME SHOULD’VE SAID: Last quarter, Deron gave Flash a crossover, put him a pause for like 5 seconds before Wade realized he got CROSSED THE F*** UP. Then, DWill exploded to the rim with a one-handed ferocious rim squeeze. Joel Anthony’s face immediately showed up on numerous milk cartons.
Careful dime, Abdul sounds upset
Good win over a scrappy Rocket team. Can’t wait for the Celtics game. I just hope Pierce didn’t go down as I don’t want to see any fucking excuses when we beat those bitches.
not a spurs ‘fan’….. but i’m stuck in san antone with no cable, so i follow them. the three problems i believe that they are having right now are….
1. they’re trying to integrate an entirely new ‘secondary’ core (jefferson, mcdyess, blair, bogans)
2. they dont have an identity yet. they want to be the defensive-minded team they were a few years ago….but this team is built to score.
3. they play like they ‘expect’ to win…teams that would’ve folded in the past are now coming for the spurs’ necks and they’re not responding.
….this team will be fine. it’s not a case of the team tuning the coach out….so all they need is time.
i would try to get james posey…i dont know if hornets would give him to a conference rival, but a guy like posey is exactly what the spurs need right now
Durant is looking more impressive as the season goes on, as is Westbrook. After barely losing to the Lakers and on a back to back, Durant goes for almost 40 while Westbrook flirted with a triple dub against Phx.
OK is becoming a fun team to watch, if they could get a solid veteran in the frontcourt this team would be scary.
Jr Smith was on fire last night. Before trying to get the record he was 10-15 on 3’s. Then went crazy and started jacking 40ft shots. Ended up 10-19 or something like that. Like George says, he’s a good bad player. Don’t know which one you will get.
Last Night Kings/Cavs game was one of the best of the yr Thus Far. Tyreke Evans is the truth. Omar Caspi I love. Jason Thompson has a bright future. Donte Greene is actually a N.B.A player. Specer Hawes is the new Brad Miller. Beno Beno. How did the Spurs give up him,Scola,Oberto & a few others. It’s why there struggling now. Kev Mart & Cisco return It might be firworks up in here. I think the KINGS are the best young team in the league. Youth bring such an excitement to the game. THe Kings ran out of gas in the overtime period. Ty took it to much into his own hands. He’ll learn & will be a problem to reckon with as the season goes on. He’s in the driver seat with his role on his team. BJ has to wait behind his 2 vets and GEneral Skiles LOL.
Why does Dennis Scott look like the Wise Owl? LMAO
Also why does Lebron succumb to pressure if you saw the game as it wore down he couldn’t make a jumpshot. He also still can’t make free throw. He has loads of confidence in the early parts of the game. Until he beats the best consistently when it counts. Sorry Bron & Jay he’ll always be #2. #’s do lie again. LOL. It’s all how you look at them or which category matters most to a certain person or group.
MO WILLIAMS WAS KILLING LAST NIGHT & TYREKE WAS HITTING ANTHONY PARKER LIKE HIS SISTER DOES TO HIM IN THE SUMMER. SHAQ IT OVER BABE. BAD PICK UP FOR THE CAVS.ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ FOR 333 THREE’S IN THE SAME CORNER HOW????????
Kings baby!!…this is evans team already!!…he ain’t scared like martin to take the big shot….case in point..last year k-mart had a chance to win the game vs the cavs with bron bron guarding him k-mart shrunk under pressure like he always does in the big game tried to hit bron with a bootsy crossover that did nothing picked up his dribble pump faked from 22 feet and threw up an airball!!..lol..evans in the same situation against bron gets to the rack twist thru the lane and hits the clutch game tying basket…nuff said
Tyreke is blowing up!!!!!!!
@14
And you know what happens when you upset a Muslim? They blow you the fuck up . . . and Dime’s office is in NCY . . .
Deron’s flush on Anthony was rude.
Tyreke is gonna be boss in the leauge.
Bayless needs to get more burn.
Oh, there is no way Big Z got 2 inches of the floor each time, he barely got on his tip-toes . . .
where the fuck is NCY?…
@snooprobb–that was my initial reaction to Pau getting his $21M grin on…
@Abdul…Aiiada Saida! I feel you (and one God is an all encompassing term, just because your name might be different for Him/Her/Us/and All doesn’t negate the fact that we are living within the massive electron-field-body of Creation). Much love and peace to all the Dime fam!
Bayless the truth!!
Kid DOES NOT MAKE MISTAKES! and i might be over exaggeratin cuz i dont know how many turnovers he has but i know he is FOSHO in the + lol..
They NEED to move Miller around yesterday..
And Evan givin Bron a taste of his own medicine on that one.. I LIKES THAT lol..
Evans that is lol..
DEEP IN ARCO ARENA!!!
gasol won’t shave. he grew the beard when people were implying that he might be gay. and a combined 6 inches is far too much for Z more like 2 3/4 .
yeah D.H. remember when kareem abdul jabar and muhamed ali were upset and they blew up the white house?… dumba$$