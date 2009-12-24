Sacramento/King

When did the Sacramento Kings get so interesting? Formerly a staple in the “Other stat lines” portion of Smack — the one usually headlined by Gerald Wallace nowadays — Tyreke Evans‘ team (we’ll figure out where Kevin Martin fits when he gets healthy) is suddenly on the League’s must-watch list. Just in the last week, Sacto beat Milwaukee on a Tyreke game-winner and pulled off a historic 35-point comeback in Chicago; then last night, they did something we can’t remember ever seeing before in an NBA game … At first, it looked like the only intrigue in Cavs/Kings would be how many points LeBron would score. None of the Kings were able to match up with LeBron physically, and when he wasn’t beasting his way inside for buckets, LBJ was raining jumpers. Pulling up on the run from three, fadeaways, rhythm shots — it was all working for him. ‘Bron had 26 points at halftime, when it seemed he was on his way to an easy 50. But Sacramento wasn’t going anywhere. With 38 seconds left in the fourth, Tyreke (28 pts) blew past LeBron for a lefty layup that tied the game. After LeBron (34 pts, 16 rebs, 10 asts) and Evans missed potential game-winners it went to overtime, where the Kings decided to disappear. They scored ZERO points in the extra frame, while Zydrunas Ilgauskas (25 pts) delivered the knockout blows with three straight triples, all from the same corner, displaying a combined six inches of vertical leap … Every now and then, the basketball gods see fit to remind the Rockets that they miss Yao Ming. Take last night in Orlando. Yao has made a habit of owning Dwight Howard head-to-head, but with Yao gone, Dwight wrecked shop (13 pts, 20 rebs, 4 blks) on Houston in a convincing win. You know the script: Chuck Hayes was too short, David Andersen was too soft, and Luis Scola‘s hair kept getting in his eyes … You know how they say good offense always beats good defense? One time Jameer Nelson (15 pts) brought the ball up on Aaron Brooks and got a pick from Dwight. Brooks worked his way around it — which for AB was like taking a quick jog around the block — only to have Jameer waiting there to give him a crossover and coast in for a layup. Brooks had no chance on that play … It looks like Hayes has evened out his free-throw stroke a little bit. The hitch in his release isn’t as pronounced, and he actually iced the pair of freebies he took last night. Now if he can fix his shot that quickly, what’s wrong with Shaq? …

Of course on the same day we try to have a serious debate on the Hawks’ 2010 title chances, they look like a JV squad in Denver. J.R. Smith was unstoppable: 41 points in 30 minutes, hitting 10 threes (but somehow going 1-for-6 at the line). Everybody knows J.R. can do enough damage hitting crazy fadeaways and 30-foot bombs for the hell of it — so imagine what he did with ATL leaving him wide open all day. It was Denver’s first win since Chauncey Billups (groin) went out of the lineup … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Al Jefferson put up 27 points as the Wolves beat the Nets in the I’d Rather Watch “Room Raiders” Invitational; Jerryd Bayless dropped 31 to lead the Blazers past the Spurs; Kevin Durant lit up the Suns for 38 points (12-20 FG) in an OKC win; Antawn Jamison had 25 and 10 boards to beat Milwaukee; Andrea Bargnani scored 21 as the Raptors destroyed the Pistons; and Monta Ellis went for 35 points, but G-State lost to the Hornets … Jazz/Heat was one of those “What were YOU guys doing last night?” games that happen now and again in NBA cities like Miami, New Orleans, Atlanta, L.A. and New York. Both teams pretty much played like crap, committing 33 turnovers between them, shooting 36% from the field and going 6-for-26 beyond the arc. This is the exact reason — well, one of several exact reasons — why the NBA would never have a team in Vegas. Imagine 10 guys on the court playing like Rasheed Wallace in an All-Star Game … If Carlos Boozer was auditioning for a contract in front of Pat Riley, he must have had Murcielagos dancing in his head midway through the first quarter. Booz scored Utah’s first 12 points, showing off his entire skill-set with jumpers, post-ups, dunks and catching every bullet pass thrown his way. But then Joel Anthony took over for the injured J.O. on Boozer and proceeded to shut him down, giving up just two points the rest of the game and paving the way for Dwyane Wade (29 pts) to push Miami to a W … Too bad all anyone will remember is Anthony getting crammed on by Deron Williams. Fourth quarter, D-Will got D-Wade to cheat while anticipating a pick, blew past him, met Anthony in mid-air and flushed on him … A couple news items that may impact your Christmas Day NBA viewing: Paul Pierce will miss the Celtics/Magic game (plus the next two weeks) after having fluid drained from his knee, and Pau Gasol might be sporting a smile like the Cleveland Indians mascot all throughout Lakers/Cavs after he inked a three-year $64 million extension with L.A. Now he can finally buy that razor he’s been denying himself … We’re out like Z’s vertical …