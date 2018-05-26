Sam Hinkie Reportedly Visited The Denver Broncos To Discuss Analytics

Getty Image

Sam Hinkie’s Process is playing out nicely in Philadelphia with the 76ers, but it’s happening without him in charge of the team. After a decent layoff from working in sports, though, it appears the tanking mastermind and former Sixers executive has brought his analytical mind to a new sport.

Hinkie is responsible for The Process in Philadelphia, which led to draft picks like Joel Embiid that were crucial in a playoff berth for the Sixers this season and the potential to be a force in the Eastern Conference for the next decade. He was derided for the callus nature of the equation, though — mainly that a lot of losing was part of the cost to get players like Embiid, Simmons and Fultz.

But while his time away from sports has involved meetings with plenty of people outside of front offices, it appears that Hinkie is ready to take his approach to the National Football League, namely the Denver Broncos.