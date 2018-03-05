Sam Hinkie Would Be ‘Delighted’ To Come Back To The NBA — With One Caveat

03.05.18 5 days ago

Getty Image

Sam Hinkie is a divisive figure among those in and around the NBA. He’s a cult hero to some, the man who revolutionized team-building and brought The Process to Philadelphia. To others, he represents the worst of what the NBA has become, someone who relies wholly on numbers and eschews traditional practices and common courtesy when it comes to the human interaction portion of running a team.

Since leaving the Sixers in 2016, Hinkie has gone off of the NBA grid. He teaches classes at Stanford and works with various startups in the tech sector as an investor and advisor. However, the recent MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, which is run by Hinkie’s former boss in Houston Daryl Morey, brought him back into the basketball world, at least briefly.

Hinkie appeared on panels and garnered a rockstar-like response from attendees who skew very much toward the pro-Hinkie camp. He also agreed to a rare interview, the first we’ve really seen from the former Sixers GM since he left Philly, speaking with John Gonzalez of The Ringer over the weekend and finally sharing a glimpse into his thoughts on his NBA tenure and what his plans are in the future.

