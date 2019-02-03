San Antonio’s Mascot Heroically Caught A Bat That Interrupted Spurs-Pelicans

Sometimes heroes actually do wear capes. At least that was the case on Saturday night as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the New Orleans Pelicans and another bat made its presence known at AT&T Center in Texas.

Bats have a long history of showing up at Spurs games, but Manu Ginobili has retired, making it a bit harder to get rid of the creatures when they happen to swoop down by the playing surface. This exact scenario happened on Saturday night, as the bat — no doubt a Lakers fan trying to tell the Pelicans to send Anthony Davis to Los Angeles — flew down near the court.

Play stopped on the floor because of the nocturnal creature, and players on the benches did the best they could by hucking a towel at the little guy. But nothing would stop this creature of the night from flying around all over the place.

