The Spurs Reportedly Turned Down A Kawhi Leonard Trade From The Celtics At The Deadline

06.13.18

Priority number one for the San Antonio Spurs this offseason is, understandably, coming to a resolution on the ongoing Kawhi Leonard saga. While Gregg Popovich reportedly is going to try and do what he can to get a foot in the door with LeBron James, Leonard is the team’s established superstar, and figuring out what his future holds is the most important thing.

Are the two sides able to bury whatever weird hatchet existed this year over Leonard’s quad injury and agree to a contract extension, or has the damage been done? If it’s that second thing, the big question then becomes what team is willing to do what is necessary to acquire Leonard’s services.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, one team has already tried to put together a package with the hopes of coming to an agreement with the Sports. That would be none other than the Boston Celtics, which Wojnarowski reports were rebuffed by San Antonio at the trade deadline.

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to San Antonio before the February deadline, but the Spurs turned it down — and never made a counterproposal, league sources said. San Antonio wasn’t willing to discuss deals for Leonard in February. So far this spring, the Spurs remain resistant to trades.

