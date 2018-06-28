The Spurs Are Apparently Now ‘Ready’ To Trade Kawhi Leonard And Are ‘Fully Engaged’ In Talks

06.28.18

Getty Image

The Spurs have been insistent over the past few weeks that, despite Kawhi Leonard’s trade request, they wanted to still work towards keeping their superstar.

The hope was they could pull off the same thing they did with LaMarcus Aldridge last year, where he went from wanting a trade to inking an extension. However, all signs have pointed to Kawhi being set on leaving San Antonio, with reports recently stating he never wanted to step foot in the locker room again and it appears the Spurs are recognizing that reality.

On Wednesday night, it was reported that the Spurs and Lakers had serious trade talks for the first time, suggesting San Antonio was understanding the situation and the necessity of looking at all options. On Thursday, Marc Stein reported they were now “ready” to move on from Leonard, but that doesn’t necessarily mean L.A. is a frontrunner.

