The Spurs Reportedly Don’t Want To Trade Kawhi Leonard To Another Western Conference Team

#San Antonio Spurs
Associate Editor
06.23.18

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs are determined to make things work with Kawhi Leonard. As general manager R.C. Buford said, the team’s top priority when it comes to the future of their star player is to fix their relationship and keep him in San Antonio for a long time, even though Leonard has requested a trade.

If that can’t happen, it stands to reason that the Spurs would cut their losses and decide to get something back for Leonard, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. All 29 teams would love to acquire a player of Leonard’s caliber, but if San Antonio has its way, he wouldn’t suit up for a conference foe.

According to Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports, the Spurs really don’t want to trade Leonard to another team in the Western Conference.

Fellow West teams have been told, in essence, to get lost – none moreso than the Lakers, according to ESPN. As it stands, the Spurs are determined to either fix the situation or trade Leonard to an Eastern Conference team. For teams other than the Lakers, the threat of losing Leonard in free agency next summer makes the prospect of offering meaningful assets a complicated, calculated risk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP