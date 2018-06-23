Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs are determined to make things work with Kawhi Leonard. As general manager R.C. Buford said, the team’s top priority when it comes to the future of their star player is to fix their relationship and keep him in San Antonio for a long time, even though Leonard has requested a trade.

If that can’t happen, it stands to reason that the Spurs would cut their losses and decide to get something back for Leonard, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. All 29 teams would love to acquire a player of Leonard’s caliber, but if San Antonio has its way, he wouldn’t suit up for a conference foe.

According to Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports, the Spurs really don’t want to trade Leonard to another team in the Western Conference.