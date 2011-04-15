San Antonio Suffers A Huge Loss; Deron Williams May Stay With Nets

First the Lakers with Andrew Bynum and now this? The juggernauts of the West really should’ve just skipped the final few days of the regular season all together. Reports are now surfacing out of San Antonio’s camp that Manu Ginobili is doubtful for the first game of their series against Memphis with a hyperextended right elbow. An MRI yesterday confirmed the injury. During their game against the Suns on the season’s final night, Ginobili was running off a screen and tried to grab a hold of his own man to use his momentum to curl around. The problem was that Grant Hill was right behind him and sort of ran up his back, hitting him in just the right spot so that Manu’s elbow hyperextended. It wasn’t pretty. The Spurs had perfect luck all year, absolutely no injuries, no suspensions, nothing. And now on the final day of the regular season, the guy who’s been their best player all year gets hurt. Can they still beat Memphis? They should, especially since we get the feeling this injury will be a day-to-day thing that they can monitor. But if Ginobili is playing hurt, the Grizzlies can take advantage. Believe that … Was it just us or was everyone surprised by Deron Williams’ admission yesterday that he could see himself setting up shop in New Jersey? We are all for staying loyal and backing your owners, but it goes completely against the new, conventional NBA to say “I want to stay here” when management hasn’t really done anything to prove themselves. Williams should be out letting everyone know the Nets have a timetable, they have a certain amount of time to get him some horses or he is bouncing up out of there. That’s what he should’ve done, especially on a struggling franchise like New Jersey. If you didn’t realize it by now, that was sarcasm … Was there a more random finish to the season than what Gordon Hayward did? Dude went from getting no burn whatsoever to besting Kobe in the clutch, and then on the season’s final day, dropping a cool 34 points. We never thought we would say this, but the kid has a real future. We hooked him up, along with some other guys like Greg Monroe and Ed Davis, with one of our “rookie” awards … You can always count on the NBA to come up with some interesting commercials for the second season. Check out this year’s version where we catch ourselves every time saying, “Is that ball talking?” … Shaquille O’Neal finally made it back onto the court yesterday, horsing around and getting a couple of shots up just before Boston started their practice. Doc Rivers is aiming for today’s practice to get an idea of whether the big man can give it a go on Sunday against the Knicks … Yesterday, the NBA dropped their top 10 plays of the year, which we posted here, and the entries sparked some debates. First of all, why call it “Top 10 Plays” if it’s going to be one long summary of the entire season? How can you give the number-one spot to just Blake Griffin? Not even a dunk, but an entire player. C’mon son. A lot of y’all were asking for Dwight Howard over Jrue Holliday or Tyreke Evans over the Spurs. It’s funny. Both those happened in the last week or so, and yet were completely forgotten on the list … Back in the day, this list would’ve been dominated by Jason Williams. He’s now out for the year with a back injury, and the question of whether he will ever play another game in the NBA is a real one … Sacramento’s mayor, former NBA player Kevin Johnson, is going to fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento. After seeing the Kings lose an overtime thriller to end the year, Johnson flew cross-country to meet with rival owners to try to come up with some type of plan. He says that city’s team is worth fighting for. We agree … So what do you think: did Charlie Villanueva pop off enough to warrant a five-game suspension? Just because he said, “I’m gonna kill that guy. I don’t care” doesn’t mean he deserves five game-checks yanked. Actually, you know what? At least he didn’t yell a couple of “F” words … We’re out like Manu.
“The Spurs had perfect luck all year, absolutely no injuries, no suspensions, nothing”
timmy hurt his ankle recently so it’s not like they were injury free. tp had some injuries too if i recall correctly. but nothing major, true that. that series will be good one.
Not to worry it’s Manu’s non-shooting arm, missing one game is no big deal, they will still take Memphis in 6. The west is still the Spurs to lose. They have home court and the experience to win the west. Can’t see LA or OKC stealing a game in San Antonio, the Spurs only loss 5 times at home this season. Remember people the Spurs don’t need to win a single game on the road to win a series.
Still defending that fool Charlie V?
He was yanked because of his actions AFTER the tussle.
Still going after Hollins after he was already ejected and attempting to go to the Cavs locker room on TWO fucking occasions.
You can’t do that.
You just can’t go fucking berserk like that. That’s what the 5 games are for.
@Big Hook
Yup they only lost 5 times. But I’m pretty sure one of those times was a beat down by the Lakers. Also, I’d be pretty concerned about the Thunder in that 2nd round. They’re legit.
So Prokhorov and Williams went together on a fishing trip on Prokhorovs yacht right?
Or maybe, just maybe, Deron really likes the team, you never know these days. Anyway i hope he stays. Let the playoffs begin, I’m excited, I’m really excited.
Im a KG guy. But i had some sympathy for Charlie V when KG was “saying things” about him. ‘Cos Charlie seems to be a nice guy…
…Or at least i thought so!
What an absolute dumbass. Seriously. Trying to run to the Cavs locker room TWICE? Grow up. Things that happen on the court should stay on the court. F’ing clothesline him the next game or something. Running to the locker room? Please.
This incident paired with the way he went to the media after what KG said/didnt say (again on the court) has caused me to lose what ever kind of sympathy i had for Charlie V.
[espn.go.com]
henry abbot, espn insider (the guy with the accurate stats and not the media hype) breaks down how not clutch kobe is and how lebron should be MVP amongst other interesting objective facts . hard to disagree with, check it out…
@ common sense: I don’t know man, Kobe definitely cannot take a full year of grind anymore, but he still is the guy I would want to take that last shot. These stats also back him up:
[www.82games.com]
If you didn’t give Blake that top spot outright he probably wouldve taken about 7 of the 10. Got to let the rest of the league have some shine.
One game without Ginobili is hardly a “huge” loss when they are only playing the Grizz. Grizz take one game at most in this series.
Okc all day.
@ Common sense, henry abbot is a stat geek who has never played a game of basketball in his life and uses ONLY numbers to form opinions on things he doesn’t truly understand.
the fact is, Kobe is one of the all time greats at CREATING his own shot, and its that reason why he has a clutch reputation. Sure, they don’t always go in, but he can create a decent shot that always has a chance in literally any given situation.
Obviously Kobe isn’t what he used to be, but i hate it how guys like Abbot look only at statistics, when in basketball there is so many other things that need to be included.
Prokhorov took Williams into The City and supplied him with 5 new Russian beautiful babies every night.
MP: “Dee-ron, you stays with me…you have this all of the times”
DW: “Much Inspirational”
I wish nobody stopped Charlie from getting to the locker room. It’s obvious his emotions took over his common sense. He was all mad and upset on his way there, then he’d be face-to-face with Hollins… then after snapping out of his anger, he realizes he’s alone in the middle of the Cavs locker-room, trying to pick a fight with a Cavs player, surrounded by his Cavs teammates and Cavs staff.
As Kobe would put it…. fuckin fagget.
@ JAY
Oh, are we gonna continue the fuckin fagget discussion? Alright then …
Fuckin fagget of the day is (FFOTD) –> David Stern
The NBA has fined Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson $75,000 for making unauthorized public comments about collective bargaining, according to sources close to the situation.
The Lakers also separately were fined $75,000, sources said.
It’s believed that Jackson drew the ire of the league with his comments to Lakers beat writers during a sitdown last week in Portland, when the 65-year-old spoke openly about the widely expected lockout and how it factored into his decision to repeatedly state that he’s retiring from coaching at season’s end.
“It was really about the fact that there’s going to be a lockout,” Jackson told the small gathering of traveling beat reporters April 7 at a Portland hotel. “It’s the perfect time to help the organization cover a gap if there’s a lockout. My staff, all those guys who work with me. All those things played into it. I felt like an obligation.”
I have no idea what Phil or the Lakers got fined for. Everybody knows there’ll be a lockout, everybody is talking about it, … Stern is nutz
^Nice way to make Deron look like the deformed guy in ‘300’ ^
He has been yearning to play in a bigger market. A few years ago he complained about not being able to play home games on Sunday. All in all he is testing the market to see who shows interest in coming to the Nets.
Suggestion – The Nets start filling the first few rows with some “imports”. Think about it, when do they have ugly women sitting behind the benches. Watch a Spurs game, you see Popovich’s wrinkly face blocking out 3 top heavy women.
manus injury is an easy one to get back from, and considering it is his off hand i expect he plays sunday. seems to me like pop and the spurs might use this as a way to throw the griz off in game one. you know make them game plan for no manu and them BAM manu plays!
“manus injury is an easy one to get back from, and considering it is his off hand i expect he plays sunday.”
Ask Tyus Edney and the ’95 UCLA Bruins if an injured off-hand wrist is “easy to get back from”. Yes it’s his off-hand but it’s the NBA. At that level a one-handed version of Manu is so much easier to guard than his normal self.
Regarding Manu’s injury, has he actually ever used is offhand? I mean he’s a lefty with capital L-E-F-T-Y.
Manu being hurt is better for the Grizzlies – but not for the reasons you guys are mentioning.
Without being at full strength he can’t flop as grandiosly now. By having the injury that he does have, he will be taking the Chris Bosh route and not hit the floor unless it is a matter of life and death. Expect to see less flopping.
@ Common Sense
I wouldnt put much stock into what ESPN rights.. they been trying to convince people Lebron been MVP ALL YEAR lol..
ESPN = FOX>>>>>>>> not a good thing lol
@ JAY
I think Manu will be able to play but i agree with whoever said it.. a one handed Manu will be easier to cover so they still got issues..
@ To All My Fellow Hoopers
ONE> MORE> DAY!!………. Im thinking of blowing off my girl of the night and hitting the courts..
#JUICED
Lets go Heat! Lets go Heat! Lets go Heat! Lets go Heat!
Mark Kriegel gets mad props for this
“So are sweeping generalizations like those recently uttered by Shaquille O’Neal, who declared in Sports Illustrated: “The big man has gone. There will be no one ever in the history of the game to do what me and Tim Duncan did.”
Excuse me. What Shaq and Duncan did? Now he’s piggybacking on Duncan?”
LMAAAAAAAAOOOOOO hes been trying for a couple of years now
Nothing more annoying to me then the way Kobe gets to act the whole damn game, they should have given him a retroactive Tech and suspended his ass cause the refs are too scared. Charlie V went after people he is lucky he didnt get arrested in the court one thing off it hes a dumbass. Spurs havent had that great of luck man duncan parker ginobli all missed games this year and tiago splitter who did you not notice the tiago splitter injuries??
@ JAY
JAJA … I also think they should have just cut Charlie V loose on the Cavs locker room. He’s not only gonna come face to face with Hollins but with about 15 other Cavs players and coaches that didn’t like him taking a jab at Hollins under the belt. Dude calm down before you get a beat down from an entire NBA squad.
GO SPURES!
Lakers, baby!
juices are flowin!
I’m actully lookin forward to the more competitive series:
OKC vs DEN
DAL vs POR
and BOS vs NYK
@ Commom Sense
Two days after Kobe hits a CLUTCH 3 to save the Lakers from a nasty 4th seed, his clutchness comes up again.
Don’t forget, at one point, Lebron’s squad was like 1-18 in gamewinnin situations….and EVERYBODY was sayin Spo needed to stop runnin plays for Bron when Wade’s the most clutch on the squad.
Just a few more moments…..
And I know people basically forgot bout us, but STILL….
LET’S GO MAGIC!!!
@ KDizzle
There aint no point bruh lol some people just dont get it..
As ive said a million times before.. HEY if the coaches say it and the assistant coaches say it and the players said it and the ball boys say it.. Then we HAVE to loook at what some moron trying to stir up a debate has to say..
i mean forget what the hundreds of people who step on the court all day everyday have to say.. Lets listen to someone who hasnt dribbled a ball in 13 years has to say
LMAO the logic of some people ASTOUNDS me..
LETS GO LAKERS!!!!!
Your team aint beating our team in a 7 game series :)
Quote it
Im all over that Celtics/Knicks series.. its going to be scrappy..
And ChiTown dismantling the Pacers.. just cuz i want to see DRose MURDER that swiss cheese defense.. dude about to avg 30.. BET
It’s obvious to me that Jay-Z offered up some kind of agreement involving Beyonce in order to get Deron to consider staying for a while. Only thing is, he hasn’t actually talked to Beyonce about it, so that’ll be niiiice and awkward when Deron shows up at their crib with a suitcase full of Lifestyles for the weekend.