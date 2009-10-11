Saturday Night Lights

Every day, more signs are popping up to tell us we’re getting closer and closer to the actual NBA season. Over the last week or so, we’ve watched guys going through the motions in practice (the “Real Training Camp” cameras never lie); Shaq throwing his old teams under the bus to hype up his new team; a valuable Kings player getting hurt; Vince Carter‘s critics blasting him for shooting (and missing) too many jumpers; Gerald Wallace dunking on cats; some decent preseason games; a couple of fights and suspensions; and further proof that the Warriors are officially the Oakland Raiders of the NBA. Last night was another milestone, with the first nationally televised game of the year: Suns/Warriors on TNT. The game was played outdoors at the same arena where the Nuggets and Suns played last year — back when everybody’s shot went south in the second half due to the air getting cold. This time, dudes took precautions: Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette and Anthony Morrow were among those wearing long sleeves under their jerseys … The Warriors got the W while keeping it warm, getting 30 points from Morrow and 18 points, seven boards and seven dimes from Stephen Curry. As excited as everybody was post-Draft to see Curry getting buckets in Golden State’s system, in just a few preseason games it’s becoming obvious what he really means for this team: Curry is clearly the best and most willing passer on the roster. When Monta and those guys are on the court without Steph, the offense basically becomes, “I’ve got the ball. MOVE! I’m trying to shoot!” Morrow was especially bad with it. We’re not sure he passed once … Anthony Randolph had 15 points and 13 boards, and Andris Biedrins grabbed 15 boards. Channing Frye led Phoenix with 19 points, while Amar’e Stoudemire scored 13 and Grant Hill added 16 … Earl Clark looks surprisingly big on an NBA court. (Pause.) We knew the kid had legit size from meeting him at our NBA Draft Suite, but he looked like a seven-footer out there last night … Was Reggie Miller‘s jaw partially wired shut? He sounded kind of muffled most of the night; at halftime he didn’t seem to be opening his mouth much when he did speak; and in the second half he was clearly under the influence of painkillers when he kept pitching that the NBA have the All-Star Game outdoors in February. Did that dude who’s girl Reggie was messing with finally track him down and give him the Spinks Jinx? … Stephen Jackson was M.I.A., because the Warriors finally decided to show a backbone in dealing with him. S-Jack picked up five fouls (plus a technical) in just nine minutes in their previous game against the Lakers, and when he left the court, went straight to the locker room and bypassed the bench. For that, he was suspended two games. You’ve got to believe the Warriors see what’s happening and are working the phones looking for a trade. Or maybe they’re doing nothing and are fine with having whatever chemistry they’ve got left blow up before Thanksgiving … Speaking of things not ending well, keep an eye on this Andre Miller situation in Portland. ‘Dre has been generally outplaying Steve Blake throught camp and the preseason, but still hasn’t been named the full-time starting PG. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Miller said, “If I was told right out when I had my meetings that I would be a backup, then I wouldn’t have come here.” And you might remember that story about ‘Dre failing his conditioning test when Blazers camp opened. Well, he admits he failed, but called foul on the team for how it was handled. “I know I didn’t make it,” Miller said. “And if I didn’t make it, there were probably two to four other guys that didn’t make it. And afterward, those guys came to me and told me that their times were fixed.” … LeBron had 11 points and five assists in 17 minutes as the Cavs beat the Bobcats, and Shaq went for 12 points in 18 minutes. Without Tyson Chandler and Boris Diaw in the lineup, Charlotte had to start Nazr Mohammed and Vlad Radmanovic in the frontcourt. Ugh … Chris Paul put up 23 points, eight assists and two steals in N.O.’s win over the Thunder, while Kevin Durant had 11 points (2-11 FG). James Harden scored eight for OKC, and fellow rookie Serge Ibaka had 12 points and nine rebounds … Michael Redd is still on limited duty, playing just 12 minutes and scoring five points in Milwaukee’s win over Chicago. Derrick Rose (ankle) sat this one out. Brandon Jennings had six points (3-12 FG) and five dimes, and James Johnson posted 14 points and seven boards for the Bulls … Turns out Francisco Garcia will miss about four months following surgery on his broken wrist. ‘Cisco got hurt on Friday when he was working out and had an exercise ball pop on him. Somewhere in there you can find a metaphor for how this season will go for the Kings … It was all bad for Greg Paulus yesterday. With a handful of NFL scouts in the stands to watch Syracuse’s blowout loss to West Virginia, Paulus went 5-of-9 for 30 yards and one INT in the first half, then got benched for the entire second half. (‘Cuse fans booed the home team in the first half.) And this came one week after Paulus threw five interceptions against South Florida … On a better note, Gilbert Arenas‘ cousin Javier Arenas, a cornerback/kick returner at Alabama, had a pick and a 56-yard KR in the Crimson Tide’s win over Ole Miss … We’re out like short sleeves outside …