Say No To Vegetables, Ron Artest

Nothing Kobe Bryant could have done was going to top this. Pau Gasol could have gone for a triple double (he nearly did) and a 360 dunk on the break (he never will) and he might not have topped this. Same goes for the Lakers’ bench play, the re-emergence of Lamar Odom and Shannon Brown‘s dunks. The Lakers were waiting on it. They needed it and had not had it since Game 1.

Ron Artest finally delivered a few outside shots in Game 6 and they helped spark a performance that was right up there with the more dominating ones the NBA has seen in the past few years.

Less than three minutes into the game, Paul Pierce left Artest unguarded in the corner as Boston has done all series. Gasol found him. Except, this time he made it. Once that first shot went down, it was like someone had finally broken the piÃ±ata. All hell broke loose. The Staples Center let go an anxious sigh, but more importantly it was visible that the shot gave a spark to the Laker bench. Everyone was standing. Sasha Vujacic had his arms raised in the air before the shot even went down. Odom urged the fans to get louder, throwing his fists into the air.

Artest then made a runner while floating to his left, the ball spinning around the tin before falling. A few minutes later, Mr. Queensbridge hit another corner three. In the second quarter, Artest even hit a shot off the dribble, sizing Pierce up and canning a shot just inside the arc.

This L.A. team loves Artest and always mentions how much they appreciate the sacrifices he’s made as a Laker. So, when he finally does play well, he takes Kobe & company to another level.

Derek Fisher said his teammates are pushing to get Artest a ring. He is the only guy on the team who wasn’t around for the championship last season. Because of that, Artest put the emphasis on himself the minute he was “swapped” for Trevor Ariza.

“They won last year, and I’m the new addition,” he said way back in training camp. “The fans expect to repeat. Everybody in L.A. expects a second ring. And if we don’t then yeah, they should point it right at me, throwing tomatoes and everything.”

Eventually, Ron Artest was going to have to make shots for L.A. or else someone was going to pelt him with vegetables. In Game 6, Artest scored 15 points on 6-11 shooting and hit three threes. His plus/minus ratio was by far the best of any Laker.

To say Artest has been up and down throughout the playoffs is an understatement. In Game 1 of the Finals, he played solid defense on Pierce through three quarters while contributing 15 points in a highly-efficient performance. That was just one game after he helped end the Phoenix Suns’ season in the Western Conference Finals with a 25-point Game 6.

But in Games 2-5 of the NBA Finals, Artest was not only getting killed by Pierce – who is averaging 18 points a game on 46% shooting in the series – he was also only chipping in six points a game. During that time, he managed to make only 8-of-33 shots. It wasn’t just his floor shooting that was off either; Artest struggled at the free throw line. While that was never a strength of his at only 72 percent for his career, he did miss a pair of critical ones late in Game 5 that sealed the Lakers’ fate.

Lakers head coach Phil Jackson knows Artest is unpredictable. However, he believes it’s from trying to do the right thing rather than the wrong. Often, the triangle has Artest thinking too much instead of doing the simple things like strong one-on-one defense and spot up corner shooting.

“We tried to simplify some things for him tonight,” was how Jackson put it after the game. Give the Lakers’ coach credit for the way he’s handled Artest all season. While many believed the 2003-04 Defensive Player of the Year would never fit into his role as a secondary player, it’s down to the final game of the season and there have been no crazy distractions so far.

So when it looked like Artest’s psyche was falling apart during the week-long trek into New England, Jackson brought it right back. He made Artest feel like he was an important piece to the puzzle, calling a few plays for him and giving some reign to let him just play ball. Jackson did all of this during a do-or-die, the biggest game of the year for L.A.

“They called a play for me,” Artest said. “I was ready, but I was a little bit surprised. I was like, ‘Cool, I’ve got some plays.’ It was pretty cool. I had an [isolation]. It’d been a long time since I had a play.”

And Artest made the most of his opportunities. In Game 7, he really doesn’t need to do anything differently. While Pierce has shown throughout the series that he is a tough cover for anyone, Artest merely needs to put enough pressure on him so he doesn’t have another 27-point, Game 5 performance.

Around screens, he will need help from the bigs, something they didn’t bother to do in Boston but executed perfectly in Game 6. While Pierce knows he can get his step-back off at any point, Artest must do his work beforehand, forcing Pierce away from the top of the key. Because of the Lakers’ length, Artest can throw Pierce off his rhythm and force him into tough shots if he pushes the Celtic forward away from his sweet spots.

In Game 6, the Lakers funneled the Celtics’ captain towards the rim and their shot-blockers multiple times. While Pierce actually finished quite well at the rim, 4-6, Artest did what he was supposed to from a team defensive standpoint.

Despite a great Game 6 performance, no one expects Boston’s strategy to change. They will dare Artest and the bench players to beat them, helping on Bryant and Gasol. Artest knows what shots he is going to get. There will be no surprises. Who would have ever guessed the seventh game of the NBA Finals may come down to whether or not Artest can make some open shots? If he does, the Lakers will be almost impossible to beat. If he doesn’t, tomatoes might be flying.

