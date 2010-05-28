Except for a couple of dudes in Detroit, is there anybody who doesn’t love Ron Artest? In a Lakers/Suns tiebreaker Game 5 that was headed for one of two finishes — Kobe Bryant being the hero or Steve Nash being the hero — Ron stole the show and the after-party … Blowing what had seemed like a safe second-half lead because they couldn’t stop Nash (29 pts, 11 asts), the Lakers were only up three with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Artest bricked a jumper, and after Pau Gasol got the offensive board, Artest immediately jacked a trey as the entire Staples Center screamed “NOOOO!” Given another life after the Artest miss, Phoenix had four good looks at a game-tying three, finally cashing in when Jason Richardson banked one in (and sold it like he meant to do it) with 3.5 seconds left. Lakers ball, and you know it’s going to Kobe. He got off a fadeaway with two guys on him and air-balled, but Artest snuck in for a quick putback at the buzzer. Ballgame … In the post-game interview Ron-Ron did his usual hilarious stream-of-consciousness thing, and before signing off, Artest told Craig Sager, “Say Queensbridge.” Sager awkwardly did it. Next game-winner, Ron is gonna tell Sager to grab his d*** if he loves hip-hop … For the first eight minutes or so, it looked like the Lakers wouldn’t even have a chance at a game-winner. The Suns came out on fire, with Amar’e playing tough defense and J-Rich scoring early, which is always a bad sign for a Phoenix opponent. Kobe (30 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts, 4 blks) picked up two quick fouls and had to sit down, but of all the people to pick up the slack for L.A.’s offense and get them back in it, Derek Fisher (22 pts) scored nine straight to give L.A. its first lead at the end of the first quarter … The Lakers were knocking on a 20-piecing in the third quarter before Jared Dudley and Channing Frye (14 pts, 10 rebs) helped Phoenix get back in it with their outside shooting. Remember, these guys were random role players at best in Charlotte and Portland, respectively, before going to the Suns. Just goes to show how much luck and opportunity figures into building a solid NBA career … Just when Alvin Gentry was making everybody forget he used to coach the Clippers and building his own legacy as a good coach, he eats some bad avocado and will now be known as “The NBA coach who threw up during a game.” We could only imagine Vince McMahon watching the game at home screaming, “HE’S GONNA — HE’S GONNA PUKE!” … Can we get a rule where anybody in the crowd who acts like a dummy trying to get on camera gets ejected from the building? If you’re not Jim Carrey and it’s not an “In Living Color” skit, knock it off … Who told Phil Jackson it was a good idea to switch on screens and allow your 7-footer (Gasol) to guard Nash? There’s plenty of footage of Nash giving his boy Dirk Nowitzki savage buckets in that situation to tell you it’s risky … Biggest surprise of the night: When Andrew Bynum blocked a Grant Hill jumper, both of them fell down together, and nobody got hurt … How about the Sasha Vujacic vs. Goran Dragic subplot? This is what was supposed to happen at the end of Hoop Dreams — Arthur Agee and William Gates squaring off in the NBA on the big stage and trading buckets — only this was the Slovenian Hoop Dreams. And why are we supposed to be surprised that Dragic and Vujacic don’t like each other? Is it because they’re from the same country, so they’re supposed to be cool? Last we checked, Q-Rich and Paul Pierce are both from America and they don’t get along … Mid-game Twitter post by Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh): “Sittin here watchin the game. I’m gonna have to make sure I schedule my vacation a lot later next year.” Not to start any rumors, but that could sound like a guy who doesn’t plan on playing for the Raptors next year … We’re out like calling glass …
Now that’s how a game is supposed to end! Ron Ron! From the doghouse to penthouse in seconds. Haha.
Nothing to hang your heads about phx. That was one hell of a comeback.
Oh, and QUEENSBRIDGE!
Nash is a beast though.
Fuck. Derek Fisher might be the dirtiest player in the league since Bowen disappered…just watch the guy a full quarter.
loved hearing the entire staples center chant “beat him up” during the sasha-gorgan bit
nash was a MONSTER. the guy seriously could not miss 20ft away from the basket. he did look a little rattled in the 4th w/ some ill advised passes…but he willed the suns back into the game.
and aside from the beast state lines kobe’s been putting up- has kobe ever played basketball this efficiently in his life? its seriously a different kobe. for one, the guys simply isnt missing shots. 2, hes not trying to beat teams all by himself- which is what he tried to do his whole career. analysts loved to say “kobe is finally trusting his teammates!” but i never thought that was true- until now. and seeing him do it now is really a beautiful thing. the way he picks his spots, passes the ball, and plays intelligent defense is really fun to watch.
What a biased article…he doesnt even care to mention that the pheonix suns fought back. Just another Laker fan wrinting another bandwagon article
@hahns co-sign everything you said
ps : I was also dying when artest took that shot.
:completely deflated after j.rich!
Shit, nobody likes Sasha Vujacic. Dragic just happens to be a fellow Slovenian.
“The NBA coach who threw up during a game” is better than “The NBA coach who clung to Alonzo Mourning’s leg”.
what a great game, i hate the fucking lakers!…that shit was funny though, everyone in the building said noooooooooooooo to ron artest when he jacked up that three. I went from straight up fucking dancing when j rich hit that three to straight out punching the walls when ron artest traveled and hit that fucking game winner.
if they ever make a movie about dragic’s life, louis stevens should play him. They look like they were separated at birth.
If they ever make a movie with Vujacic on it, Russell Brand should play him.
that’s just called playin tough and tenacious, my man.
22 points from Fish? Who saw that comin?
Like I said, watch the game and see how Nash only got by Fish once without a pick…
Can’t wait til saturday
For the record the line goes; Grab your dick if you love hip-hop. Now say Queensbridge!!
Can someone please tell me why Channing freaking Frye was out there on the last defensive possession of the game??? I can guarantee that Lou Amundson or even Robin Lopez would have at least made an attempt at tracking down that airball instead of jostling with Gasol (and losing) and watching the play unfold.
I know most of the blame goes on JRich for letting Artest swoop in, but I can’t understand why Gentry didn’t have his best defenders/rebounders/hustle players in the game during that possession.
Ok…who saw those buckets comin from fish? is Nash really that bad of a defender? Or was Fish just in the mood to go to war? Crazy….
Bout time there is a great game this post season.
@quest??? — I think Dragic looks like Jack from “Will & Grace.”
That was funny dime “Grab his d***”. HAHA, although I was rooting for the suns to win it. DAMN
Kobe this series :
33 ptos – 7,4 rebs – 9,6 assists – 50% FG
Yes, he is declining …
this is the post of the year. utter hilarious genius. congrats, dimemag writer
Hopefully this is one of those moments that change a player cause i’m getting tired of watching Artest jack up garbage.
J Rich went from Hero to Bum in 5 secands. While Artest went from Bum to Hero in a minute
Dargic would probably mess Sasha up
lol its hilarious to see how much Sasha pisses everyone off. Remember when Carmelo choked him? lmao but hey of all the “scuffles” Sasha’s been in i think he could of won this one. That Dragic kid doesn’t look too difficult to take out.
29 and 11
from the best pg in the league yeah i said it.
@ austin i can see that resemblance too
@Dime
if they ever made a movie about Dragic they should use that dude from friday night lights.
man. i felt like pukin up in my mouth when that shot went down. and for real. fu@k derek fisher. that guy and his goblin face get to me. F$#k you derek.
Lots of observations for this game. But to sum it up in a word…Queensbridge.
@ Ian
don’t say that too loud. The DWill and Rondo people will lose their minds. Scary shit is that this season was waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better than any of his mvp seasons.
For the haters, that was a big F-U from DFish from our fans to yours. Stoppin judgin a winner in the regular season…
I was very dissapointed in Jason Richardson for that last play. Can’t you just box out your man?
man not to harp on, but the officiating yesterday was the way it should be. when people make excuses for human error thats B.S. they can get it right when they choose to. you didn’t even notice them yesterday and that is the way it should be ALL the time. WHAT A GAME.
“Next game-winner, Ron is gonna tell Sager to grab his d*** if he loves hip-hop”
That sht literally made me laugh out loud.
I dont like kobe. I dont like this version of the Lakers. I am happy for Artest that he made that last shot. I wouldnt have liked for him to be remembered as the one who cost the Lakers a championship. overall it was a pretty fucken awesome game, and i would have kicked myself in the nuts if i didnt keep on watching. i almost turned off the tv when PHX was down big in the 3rd.
It’s funny cause Sager would actually do it.
I can see him, in a lime green suit with orange shoes and a yellow tie, cradling his own junk with a gangsta lean and shoutin’ out “Queens-briiiiiiidge!!!”
How can Stoudamire only have 4 rebounds and Channing Frye has 10? AND HES A “PERIMETER” PLAYER!!!!! just saying…..
Observations:
1. Did anyone see the piece-o-ass sitting behind Alvin Gentry?
2. Jared Dudley looks like my penis after I masturbate. I can’t explain it, but it’s true.
@K Dizzle
How was Nash way better this season than in his MVP seasons? care to explain?
Still dont love or like artest, it had o do with him not feeding his dogs. they were lef straving until a neighbor say….funny how people have a love/hate relationship with athletes…good put back for him after aking the 3 hough.
What a f#cking game. How the Lakers allowed the Suns to come back is beyond me, but a W is a W any way you can get it. Fundamentals are key and if Lamar blocks out Nash instead of just standing and watching J-Rich doesn’t get the shot and we go to the free throw line to ice it.
Anyway, I’m looking forward to Saturday. It’s ON!!!
If the game had gone into overtime Phoenix would have won. They had all the momentum and Nash couldn’t miss
@Austin
You should never admit you know anything about Will & Grace.
Some thangs:
The last two possessions of the ball game was ALL THAT.
I saw Robin Lopez try to get BIG with AB but got TOM HANK’d in the process.
Props to Andrew Bynum for shutting this dude down.
And as a bonus, AB scored significantly much, much more than him.
(AB had 2 pts)
Suns were dribbling wayyyyy too much in the 1st half. LA must be bigger than they appear on TV because, ehh, Dragic and Nash was having problems (seeing over the tree tops I guess) in the early going.
Fact:
Pint-Sized Steve Nash grabbed 2 O BOARDS.
Fact:
Steve Nash had MORE offensive rebounds than premier BIG FORWARD Amar’e Stoudemire.
Lamar was ABUSING whoever had him on the block.
Walton, Brown, Vujacic and Farmer are collectively just “gap-fillers” or “ICOE’s” or “Victory Cigars.”
ICOE = In Case of Emergency
This LAKESHOW squad is a 6 MAN TEAM.
Case in point : Odom literally snatched a rebound from Vujacic. Then dressed him down in front of the Staples Center and TV cameras. Then admonished him some more and told him to get his azz back on O. Then, when Vujacic insisted that the rebound was in fact his rebound…Lamar said GIT-DA-F***-OUTTA-HERE. Sasha started crying, threw a hissy fit and his 5 minutes of tick was over. And a gap was filled.
This is all happened in 1.3 seconds by the way.
Kobe had a stretch where he made 3 3s in the most calm, casual, and natural manner. The 3s aint the big deal. The big deal is, he was creating from the jump. It was a 5 point lead top of the 2nd. Then Kobe went to work. Dishing and Getting Busy and playing TOUGH AZZ D. He also made a tough ass jumper when he launched a joint after hanging in the wind for like 5 minutes, then on his way back down to earth he perfectly pitched the ball of the backboard for 1 of the most difficult bank shots ever. Very Nice!
Me and my boy, we’re in the bar…after that tough shot I said to him, “Kobe…Kobe just…Kobe always…”
And my bol said, “DOING SOME KOBE SH*T!”
Couldn’t have said it BETTER!! Not MJ, not LBJ…it’s 24’s signature to be doing some off-balance, tough as all hell, body all banged up but steal posting up POWER FORWARDS on the block type stuff. ILLLLLLL
That’s gonna be Kobe’s legacy : DIFFICULT TOUGH CLUTCH
Apply this three-word construction to ANYthing this guy does on the court.
imma just say…
i love the lakers so much i punch myself in the face repeatedly just to sport some purple while wearing a banana outfit…
WTF was JRich and Nash doing out there on a defensive possession? Robin Lopez, Luis, Dragic guys that actually play D might have been a better option. Can’t complain too much because they were so close but that lineup at the end was an offensive lineup not defensive.
What’s all the Kobe talk? Airball with 2 guys on him, great shot, yeah that’s cluth. He’ll hit 3s all day long with Nash on him.
Lakers are done game 6, they can’t hang with PHX at home it will come down to game 7 and hopefully Gentry doesn’t get the grilled advocado and forget how to be a D lineup in when needed.
Jesus with the long fucking posts.
@ 38
I saw that piece of ass behind Gentry, Otto. Even took to DVR replay to verify. Too bad she was sittin next to them two ugly broads that were probably her sisters. haha
Lakers games especially… is reason enough to love HD. You can’t help but notice the people in the stands.
How you guys like that game??
@ Control
Whats our excuses for today?? Oh yeah we won so there aint none.. Geez well i hope we can still hit 100 :)
And bigups to Bennet Salvatore and his crew for one of the worst officiated games of the post season.. those foo’s had me out there pulling my hair out..
FUCK THE NBA..
LAKERS ALL DAY.. only difference from last year is we aint offensively explosive like we were last year to weather said BULLSHIT games..
Only thing ive seen from Phoenix is heavy ref support and a good 9 point burst from they bench..
But Nash will always be a beast :)
@ Claw
And everyone gettin on Kobe for the airball should admire the mans basketball smarts..
If he wouldve held onto it and pump faked there wouldnt have been anytime left for Artest game winner..
Smart play from the Mamba.. GREAT effort by Artest to not give up..
Hopefuly this wakes him up and he dont shoot 2-9 but that may be asking too much.. Dude can be a frickin bone head on offense lol..