Except for a couple of dudes in Detroit, is there anybody who doesn’t love Ron Artest? In a Lakers/Suns tiebreaker Game 5 that was headed for one of two finishes — Kobe Bryant being the hero or Steve Nash being the hero — Ron stole the show and the after-party … Blowing what had seemed like a safe second-half lead because they couldn’t stop Nash (29 pts, 11 asts), the Lakers were only up three with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Artest bricked a jumper, and after Pau Gasol got the offensive board, Artest immediately jacked a trey as the entire Staples Center screamed “NOOOO!” Given another life after the Artest miss, Phoenix had four good looks at a game-tying three, finally cashing in when Jason Richardson banked one in (and sold it like he meant to do it) with 3.5 seconds left. Lakers ball, and you know it’s going to Kobe. He got off a fadeaway with two guys on him and air-balled, but Artest snuck in for a quick putback at the buzzer. Ballgame … In the post-game interview Ron-Ron did his usual hilarious stream-of-consciousness thing, and before signing off, Artest told Craig Sager, “Say Queensbridge.” Sager awkwardly did it. Next game-winner, Ron is gonna tell Sager to grab his d*** if he loves hip-hop … For the first eight minutes or so, it looked like the Lakers wouldn’t even have a chance at a game-winner. The Suns came out on fire, with Amar’e playing tough defense and J-Rich scoring early, which is always a bad sign for a Phoenix opponent. Kobe (30 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts, 4 blks) picked up two quick fouls and had to sit down, but of all the people to pick up the slack for L.A.’s offense and get them back in it, Derek Fisher (22 pts) scored nine straight to give L.A. its first lead at the end of the first quarter … The Lakers were knocking on a 20-piecing in the third quarter before Jared Dudley and Channing Frye (14 pts, 10 rebs) helped Phoenix get back in it with their outside shooting. Remember, these guys were random role players at best in Charlotte and Portland, respectively, before going to the Suns. Just goes to show how much luck and opportunity figures into building a solid NBA career … Just when Alvin Gentry was making everybody forget he used to coach the Clippers and building his own legacy as a good coach, he eats some bad avocado and will now be known as “The NBA coach who threw up during a game.” We could only imagine Vince McMahon watching the game at home screaming, “HE’S GONNA — HE’S GONNA PUKE!” … Can we get a rule where anybody in the crowd who acts like a dummy trying to get on camera gets ejected from the building? If you’re not Jim Carrey and it’s not an “In Living Color” skit, knock it off … Who told Phil Jackson it was a good idea to switch on screens and allow your 7-footer (Gasol) to guard Nash? There’s plenty of footage of Nash giving his boy Dirk Nowitzki savage buckets in that situation to tell you it’s risky … Biggest surprise of the night: When Andrew Bynum blocked a Grant Hill jumper, both of them fell down together, and nobody got hurt … How about the Sasha Vujacic vs. Goran Dragic subplot? This is what was supposed to happen at the end of Hoop Dreams — Arthur Agee and William Gates squaring off in the NBA on the big stage and trading buckets — only this was the Slovenian Hoop Dreams. And why are we supposed to be surprised that Dragic and Vujacic don’t like each other? Is it because they’re from the same country, so they’re supposed to be cool? Last we checked, Q-Rich and Paul Pierce are both from America and they don’t get along … Mid-game Twitter post by Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh): “Sittin here watchin the game. I’m gonna have to make sure I schedule my vacation a lot later next year.” Not to start any rumors, but that could sound like a guy who doesn’t plan on playing for the Raptors next year … We’re out like calling glass …