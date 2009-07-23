Although people have been playing basketball at Venice Beach for years, there really was nothing like it when White Men Can’t Jump 2-on-2 Tournament took over the courts. If you were there and played, check out the pics on BallersNetwork.com.
Scenes From White Men Can’t Jump, Part 3
uproxx 07.23.09 9 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Nike
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With