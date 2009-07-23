Scenes From White Men Can’t Jump, Part 3

07.23.09 9 years ago

Although people have been playing basketball at Venice Beach for years, there really was nothing like it when White Men Can’t Jump 2-on-2 Tournament took over the courts. If you were there and played, check out the pics on BallersNetwork.com.

