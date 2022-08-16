The Kevin Durant trade saga has reached a standstill, but there are still more questions than answers. Durant wants out of Brooklyn and has reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Joe Tsai to chose between him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash. But exactly how do you trade Kevin Durant? Nevermind the unprecedented draft capital that was delivered in the Rudy Gobert deal that completely disrupted the NBA trade market, what is a two-time Finals MVP, four-time scoring champion, and 12-time All Star entering year one of a four-year extension worth on the open market?

Well, if you ask former NBA big man Scot Pollard, not as much as you think. Pollard went on SiriusXM to discuss Durant’s trade demand and made clear that he doesn’t think particularly highly of the Nets star.

"Too many players believe that they are 'the guy'."@ScotPollard31 weighs in on a problem that the NBA faces today pic.twitter.com/5StJl55SM6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 16, 2022

Durant has received (and embraced) plenty of criticism for his decision to join the 73-win Warriors and even his decision to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. But the team context around Durant does not diminish his stature as one of the game’s all-time greats and one of the best scorers in league history. Durant has had an atypical career for an NBA superstar and his Twitter presence rubs some folks the wrong way, but he’s certainly one of the guys that can lead a team to a championship — just ask Draymond Green.