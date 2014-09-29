Scott Brooks Says Russell Westbrook Is “Best Point Guard In Basketball”

A sizable contingent of supposed NBA experts think Russell Westbrook is a shooting guard, and some even believe the Oklahoma City Thunder would be better off without him. Don’t count coach Scott Brooks among them. At the team’s media day, Brooks said his much-maligned star “is the best point guard in basketball.”
Via ESPN’s Royce Young:
“I believe Russell is the best point guard in basketball,” Brooks said, unprompted. “That’s happened over time. I’ve seen Russell every practice, every game, every film session and he’s really put a lot of time into being the best point guard in basketball.”
We’ve long been proponents of Westbrook. Few players in the league can influence a game the myriad of ways Russ does, and fewer still do so with such an unrelenting, energetic fury. Now that Westbrook has developed into a creative playmaker, too, there’s certainly an argument to be made that he is indeed the best point guard in the world.
Russ wouldn’t exactly say otherwise, either.
As you’d expect, though, Westbrook concurred with his coach’s statement.
“I do,” he said. “I’m very honored to hear him say that, but that’s how I feel. I mean, I don’t know what to tell you…”
“I’ve felt that since I got in the league,” Westbrook said. “I mean, that’s my mindset. As a rookie, I came in and I felt like I was the best player on the floor every time I stepped on the floor. That’s just my mindset, that’s the way I’ve played since college. It’s not just this year or last year. It’s how I think when I get on the basketball floor.”
It’s that confidence which helps make Westbrook so great. He never believes he’s missing the next shot, never believes he’s turning the ball over on this possession, and never shies away from the moment. But it’s also that lack of control that keeps him from sitting atop the point guard throne completely unencumbered.
The casual fan’s criticisms of Westbrook, while wildly overblown, are real: He too often settles for off-dribble jumpers and is prone to tunnel-vision. Those, though, aren’t the relative deficiencies that limit him most; Westbrook’s general combustibility is as big a benefit as it is a hindrance.
Instead, what’s really prohibiting Westbrook from usurping Chris Paul as basketball’s best floor general is his inconsistent play on the other end. Russ has the tools to be among the several most valuable perimeter defenders in basketball. He’s long, strong, cat-quick, and might be the fastest player the league has from end-to-end.
But most often, Westbrook is a net zero defensively nonetheless. He guesses wrong on pick-and-rolls, gets lost off-ball, and falls prey to mental and physical laziness much too frequently for a player of his standing. There’s a reason why it was notable when Westbrook bottled-up Mike Conley, Paul, and Tony Parker for brilliant, fleeting stretches in the playoffs – it was a rare occurrence.
And that’s the scary part about Westbrook for the rest of the league. He’s already the second best point guard and among the handful of best players in the league, and is only now scratching the surface of the defender he can consistently become. If he develops into an All-Defense worthy performer and just slightly improves his shot selection, Westbrook would steal MVP votes from his teammate and reigning winner of the award – that’s how good he is already, and how good he could be still.
Do you agree with Brooks?
YES!
Russell’s good but not that good. He’s made a lot of progress since he didn’t become a point until he got to the league. The main thing that kills that claim is his wiring. He makes questionable decisions and then blames everybody from teammates to waterboys to reporters for his choice to not execute plays and his turnovers.
Russ is a rare specimen. Of course he makes questionable plays but his ability to take over games is unmatched. I will say Derrick Rose is a better point guard in terms of decision making but Russ has the Kobe mentality. When is the last time we’ve seen something like this ? If he can somehow quickly alter the questionable plays late in games then theres no reason he shouldnt be claimed as the best point guard in the league. He’s been to the finals and the conference finals, Chris Paul hasnt even scrtached that suraface.
I agree. That’s why I said his decision making is mainly what holds him back. He already has a better resume than Chris Paul and he puts forth more consistent effort, he could be better there too, which isn’t too hard since Chris is overrated defensively since all those steals are basically coming from passing lanes and he can be overpowered since he likes to play dirty.
Stop it. Given the choice, any team in the NBA would choose Paul over Westbrook 100% of the time. Put Chris Paul on that team instead of Westbrook back when they had Harden coming off the bench and they have an NBA championship.
That’s why I said from the jump why Russell isn’t the best overall point guard. Everybody’s seen him fuck up and blame everybody else rather than take accountability. Russell’s more athletic and could be better than Chris if he’d only get his head out of his ass. His athleticism could make him a better defender than Chris but again, it comes down to what’s upstairs and that’s why Russell isn’t #1. He has more physical tools than CP3 but until he smartens up, Chris and a few other guys will be ahead of him overall.
No he ain’t…
I feel he just plays too damn dumb. Unnecessary plays, selfish plays, and a big ass head. I couldn’t help but to get mad at him in round 2 when i was rooting for clips. Like c’mon dude you got an amazing team. Just imagine having his sometime idiot plays with james harden there too.
He is the most imposing and the most dominant pg, but not the best…he has some work to do in the IQ area and making his guys better rather than alienating them at times and sucking the energy out of the offense trying to get himself going.
Conversely…it is nice that Reggie Jackson emerged a bit, but when will Lamb and Perry Jones show any signs of development? These are to quality young players, but their slow production is another questionable aspect of Scotty Brooks and his coaching staff…
You have to build up your young guys and develop your bench…Thalbo’s departure was long overdue…