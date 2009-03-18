Scott Skiles Takes Twitter Too Seriously

Poopy-pants Scott Skiles is raining on Charlie Villanueva‘s twitter parade. After Charlie told the world that he needed to step up during the half of the Bucks/Celts game, he rattled off 15 second-half point to help upset Boston. But Coach Skiles isn’t interested in hearing what Charlie V has to say during the intermission, even if it helped to set up one of Milwaukee’s biggest wins of the year.



“We made a point to Charlie and the team that it’s nothing we ever want to happen again,” Skiles said after practice Tuesday. “You know, [we] don’t want to blow it out of proportion. But anything that gives the impression that we’re not serious and focused at all times is not the correct way we want to go about our business.”

Though Skiles doesn’t want to blow it out of proportion, he’s kind of doing just that by addressing it publicly. These are NBA players – not high schoolers. If they motivate themselves in an unorthodox way at one point during this long season, their coach shouldn’t be pissed.

Of all parties involved, Charlie V is the one handling this like a grown-up.

Well guys, no more halftime tweets for me – I’ll leave it at that, won’t comment on it any further. But I still got love for ya. Stay tune.

