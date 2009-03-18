Scott Skiles Takes Twitter Too Seriously

Poopy-pants Scott Skiles is raining on Charlie Villanueva‘s twitter parade. After Charlie told the world that he needed to step up during the half of the Bucks/Celts game, he rattled off 15 second-half point to help upset Boston. But Coach Skiles isn’t interested in hearing what Charlie V has to say during the intermission, even if it helped to set up one of Milwaukee’s biggest wins of the year.
“We made a point to Charlie and the team that it’s nothing we ever want to happen again,” Skiles said after practice Tuesday. “You know, [we] don’t want to blow it out of proportion. But anything that gives the impression that we’re not serious and focused at all times is not the correct way we want to go about our business.”
Though Skiles doesn’t want to blow it out of proportion, he’s kind of doing just that by addressing it publicly. These are NBA players – not high schoolers. If they motivate themselves in an unorthodox way at one point during this long season, their coach shouldn’t be pissed.
Of all parties involved, Charlie V is the one handling this like a grown-up.
Well guys, no more halftime tweets for me – I’ll leave it at that, won’t comment on it any further. But I still got love for ya. Stay tune.
Source: CBS Sports and Charlie V’s Twitter Page
i said lol.
Yo Charlie, Tweet on your douchebag of a coach later on after the game instead.
You’re talking about a coach that abandoned wins and losses for a No Headband Rule. It doesn’t surprise me.
The fact that Skiles had to address that publicly is silly in it’s self. You can’t justify Chuck V having a good game because he friggin twittered.
And you can’t defend a dude twittering on the job. Especially when he’s payed millions to play basketball…not play on the damn web. No matter how long it took him to “tweet”.
Where is CV’s “gangstaness” now?
Scott Skiles toilet trains his children at gunpoint.
Yeah the point is he shouldn’t be doing it. He is getting paid millions and even if Skiles doesn’t mind it his job to put and end to it before it gets too far. Can’t knock him for doing his job. I think he made it public to make the statement to everyone that this is something that won’t happen again. Soon enough you’d have players around the league fooling around with there iphones instead of paying attention to the game.
I’m with Coach on this one. There’s a time and a place to do that shit. Halftime or anytime during a game is not that place. You don’t want players tweeting, updating myspace/facebooks, or taking personal calls while on the clock. It’s just not very professional.
Clip joints right. I think you lose all streed cred it you have a twitter.
Street cred that is.
@ 7/8
im telling shaq!
This insignificant story is one of the top stories on msn. Slow news day I guess.
hahahaha half of you guys are probably posting while you guys are at work or school. and you guys are talking about professinalism hahaha
So hiding your seeming lack of focus isn’t just as bad, especially when your team really hasn’t been until late…
Didn’t being a sour puss get Skiles fired once already…
I get the idea that you don’t want it to turn to a gimmick, but it is a game and entertainment…Not a coal mill or a cotton field (no matter what Rhoden says)…
Lighten up…If Charlie has time to be on Twitter maybe that speaks to your lack of command or the lack of time spent making halftime adjustments…Half time is people are chilling, getting re-wraps, eating, stretching, watching other game highlights…It is a locker room not an office (as I sit in the office on a blog site)…
My evaluation was excellent…Who cares if I’m in and out of Dime…But I know if a story broke and it Read Trillion Dollar Company Employees spend 10-30% of their day browsing the net I guess people would tighten up…Then again that study exist…
Point is…Does this make Charlie a better player or better professional? Does Charlie even care?
CV has been balling at a high level lately and Skiles does have the team playing hard so I can’t call it…
I don’t know how much street cred Shaq had to begin with. After all, he is an honorary police officer.
LMAO at post 5!!
@funkymunky
Ha ha true that. I’m at work but I’m in a t-shirt and jeans, I have multiple tats showing, I have the xm radio on blast, and I don’t make millions of dollars. Needless to say I’m not very professional to begin with.
@ funkymunky…
haha…good point!
i think coaches, especially a stick in the mud like skiles, forget that sports are about entertainment. and if something like this helps the fan feel closer to the action and might make them want to go to a bucks game, then fuck it! charlie v did step it up in the end. if it’s not messin’ with his game, then 30 seconds out of a halftime ain’t gonna harm shit.
and yo AK…
poopy pants? really? hahaha…jk
funkymunky says:
hahahaha half of you guys are probably posting while you guys are at work or school. and you guys are talking about professinalism hahaha
hey bro, at least we finished school.. professionalism* ^_^
Poopy Pants. I love that. Coaches should have nicknames too.
Props to Charlie V. for doing something that wasn’t a big hinder to the team and if it motivates I don’t see nothing wrong with it.
Scott Skiles needs to be a college coach.
Where did he do it at?Did he fake like he was gonna take a shit.
spliff where do u work? sounds nice
Stay tune.
haha
scott skiles aka Bobby Knight 2.0
tweeting is pretty wack tho!
@quest
I’m an analyst at a non-profit. Non-profits always have chill atmospheres. At least this one does.
Hey man, Charlie Villanueva is the truth. He’s an innovator trendsetter for this. I could see the NBA later adapting their own version of halftime tweets. The NBA had their very own twitter page now. There’s a new generation in communication, social networking is massive and hot right now. Teams got to keep up, so much respect to CV for having the balls to do something so creative. Best of success, keep ball’in like you’re doing!!!
How is that different than Craig Sagar jamming the mike in your face right before or after half-time…doesn’t that interfere with your focus? Doesn’t it take less time to twitter…it not like he did it during the game. And for all those worried about his salary don’t act like only unemployeed or low income people read Dime during business hours…the post times are there for everyone to see. If this is not a inhouse correction in Skiles’ world, then what is? Dude’s a jerk!
Craig Sager is gangster..
i could never tweet solely based on the fact it is called tweeting..
First no headbands, now no tweeting (and yeah that sounds hella lame) Skiles needs to slow his roll a little otherwise he will wear out his welcome in Brew City just as fast as he did in Chi City.
tweeting is fun
lol at post 27 LakeShow84…Sager is gangsta!
I really wish we (the Raptors) had Charlie V right now instead of Marion’s expiring contract.
skiles is a little bitch, but he’s right…you get paid to play in a pre sport…so act like it….