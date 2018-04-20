Scottie Pippen Had $50,000 Worth Of Equipment Stolen From His Arkansas Farm

#Chicago Bulls
04.20.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen remains in the public spotlight by virtue of his appearances on ESPN as an analyst and, of course, he was a tremendous basketball player that greatly aided in the Chicago Bulls capturing six NBA championships over an eight-year period. However, Pippen is in the news this week for non-basketball reasons and Rachel Herzog of Arkansas Online brings word that he was the victim of a farm equipment theft totaling more than $50,000 in value.

Pippen famously starred at Central Arkansas and is one of the more prominent success stories of athletes from the state of Arkansas. In this case, though, the Ashley County sheriff’s office brings word that his farm, located in Hamburg, was robbed of two tractors near the end of March. As a result, Pippen and his family are actually offering a reward (of $2,500) for information in the case and he is clearly quite interested in who may have taken his property.

Normally, NBA players and farm equipment don’t flow together but, in Pippen’s case, that is the apparent reality. When he isn’t busy defending the honor of former teammate Michael Jordan on the air, Pippen has a wide variety of interests, and he would like to know who lifted his tractors in order to facilitate their safe return.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSSCOTTIE PIPPEN

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 22 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP