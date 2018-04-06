Scottie Pippen Went Off On Isiah Thomas For ‘Hating’ On Michael Jordan In A Jordan-LeBron Debate

#ESPN #Michael Jordan #LeBron James
04.06.18 56 mins ago

ESPN on YouTube

Scottie Pippen is like Kevin Garnett: he has no time for anyone who claims LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan. But Pip has one major difference in his argument against Isiah Thomas claiming that LeBron is better than Jordan because Pippen thinks the former on-court rival is letting his personal differences get in the way of evaluating the two players’ legacies.

Last month, Thomas said on NBA TV that he’d pick LeBron over Jordan if forced to pick, examining their “total body of work” and choosing the Cavaliers superstar. The analysis seemed reasonable enough, unless you disagree with the conclusion. Pippen, however, clearly does.

Jordan’s former teammate was asked about those comments Friday during ESPN’s The Jump and Pippen accused Thomas of arguing in bad faith because he’s “hating” on Jordan. He began the segment, first and foremost, by basically disavowing everything Isiah Thomas has ever said or done.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Michael Jordan#LeBron James
TAGSESPNISIAH THOMASLeBron JamesMichael JordanSCOTTIE PIPPENthe jumpTRACY MCGRADY

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 8 hours ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 10 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP