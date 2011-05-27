Scottie Pippen: LeBron Might Be The GOAT

Scottie Pippen always had MJ’s back, on or off the court. They were partners in crime, two bloodhounds who unleashed the wrath of Chicago on the NBA for 10 seasons. And even as he settled into retirement, Pippen has stayed true to what he believed while he played: that Jordan was the greatest ever. Now apparently, someone might be swaying his mind.
Before this summer, LeBron was well on his way to creating a basketball resume that was virtually impeccable. But then the Decision happened, and James became Public Enemy No. 1. He still has the stats to back up the claims many have, that he’s the best playing today. But with his awesome showcase in these playoffs, some are wondering if he has regained some of his “clutch” that seemed to vanish in the last few years.
Pippen isn’t questioning anything, telling ESPN that ‘Bron could challenge MJ as the best all-around player ever.
“Michael Jordan is probably the greatest scorer to play the game,” Pippen said Friday on “Mike & Mike In The Morning” on ESPN Radio. “But I may go as far as to say LeBron James may be the greatest player to ever play the game because he is so potent offensively that not only can he score at will but he keeps everybody involved.
“You have to be on your P’s and Q’s on defense. No guy on the basketball court is not a threat to score with LeBron James out there. Not only will LeBron dominate from the offensive end as well, but he’s also doing it on the defensive end, which really makes him the complete package. He’s able to get in those passing lanes, shoot those gaps and create transition opportunities where he is pretty much unstoppable.”
An old Chicago teammate, Horace Grant, didn’t agree with Pippen, saying that MJ not only was the best but that he made every role player on those Bulls’ team better because he gave them the confidence to win and go deep in the playoffs.
While Pippen did say Jordan was probably the greatest scorer ever (and LeBron possibly the best all-around player), it still doesn’t totally make sense. During his prime, MJ never averaged less than 5.5 assists a game. When you add a reputation for being the best defender in the game (during the same time period, he averaged 2.8 spg) and high shooting percentages, it’s hard to say anyone could be a better all-around player. On the other side, James’ playoff stat line reads like this: 26 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.5 bpg). For his career, he’s averaged over seven rebounds and seven assists a night.
As I said in the T-Mac “We Reminisce” post, it’s difficult to compare players from different eras.
But I’m pretty sure this won’t be the last time we have to put up with this comparison.
At their peak, who would you rather have: LeBron or MJ?
Scottie is bugging fricking bugging
July 11th, 2010 at 9:12 am
Mr. Brogden says:
“Y’all thought his MJ-ish ability was DYNAMITE. Well, wait to you see this guy GO HARD on his MAGIC sh*t. With his Gold Medal Olympian Highly Talented Friends. EXPLOSIVE….
“YOU, YOU, and YOU might begin to redefine how you define what/who is the BEST.”
THANKS FOR THE VALIDATION SCOTTIE!
@LeBronJamesEgo
THANK U SCOTTIE PIPPEN WHOEVER U ARE FOR SAYING THAT I AM BETTER THAN JORDAN WHICH YES I DO AGREE WITH.
Wouldnt be surprised if this article hit a 100 posts by days end. Feelings will be caught
LMAO!!!!!!
Am I really readin this?
Newsflash: Just cuz Scott Pippen says it….doesn’t make it true. If this “analyst” wasn’t down n out with migraines for 2 seasons, Mike might have more than 6 rings…
Scottie, trippin’.
If you could turned the likes of Luc Longley, Bill Wellington, an over the hill Robert Parish, and the greatest role player ever, Scottie Pippen into a top 50 players, you are the GOAT.
All players bought into the system, even the craziest of them all, Worm!
You can make a case for Lebron though, he got Anderson Vagina a $50 million contract!
LMAO
he’s gotten to the finals twice. Let him win ONCE and THEN lets BEGIN to debate the POSSIBLITY of him MAYBE somehow ONE day BEGINNING to ALMOST live up to the legacy of MJ.
Lebron is the best athlete to ever step onto a basketball court. Better athlete than MJ, i’ll give him that. But STFU and chill the f*ck out for a minute. He is currently the best all around player but it all comes down to what you do with that talent. So far he has ZERO rings in EIGHT seasons. Let time decide, but I will say he has the POTENTIAL to surpass MJ. The question is will he do it. We’ll see what he does with his skills for the next decade
How dare you Scottie Pippen
i was in court and got a bunch of texts. I got outside to read them. While im still fuming from the Bulls/Heat series, the last sh!t i need to hear is that my favorite all time player just made one of the most off the wall statements ever.
He has lost all respect that he had here in Chicago. Im sure Jerry Krause is somewhere saying “See! Thats what i was trying to tell everyone!”
I think the ghosts of Johnny Red Kerr and Stormin Norman Van Lier are going to haunt Pippen for the rest of his life.
Scottie doesnt believe what he said, he simply sold out. Its a shame what niccas will do for money.
@Chicagorilla – amen to that
I swear it’s like they break EVER unwritten rule to call this man the Greatest Ever. Now its so much he can do that no one else can, but I would like to remind people of a player named Grant Hill, who did EVERYTHING Lebron did. First you had to at least win a ring, now he will get a ring eventually. Then you had to be an on-the-ball defender but after him defending Rose for one series, and the chase down blocks and getting into passing lanes, he is a great defender. He is so big and powerful on the block, but it doesn’t matter that he never goes on the block.
No player has ever gotten more players paid than Jason Kidd.
pippen was drunk LOL
Isn’t this the Scottie Pippen (“idiot”) who said “he” was better than Jordan???
MJ, as a guard shot over 50% from the field 6 times, including his rookie year..scored 55 in finals game…only played 14 seasons…if you’re going to out do MJ shouldn’t you have to at least shoot 50% once?…hit your stride well before your 8th season and complete your domination of the league before your 14th season?
Lebron is dominant…so WAS Kobe…but goat? not even close…and I’m an Isaiah fan so you know it hurts my heart to say this…(just google Detroit v Chicago
So, um, yeah… Lebron isn’t even Magic Johnson, let alone MJ. He’s great, but come on now. Has Scottie forgotten about Wilt or Kareem as greatest scorers ever? Lebron is a monster, he’s great, but MJ?!?! Come on dude. I get mad when people say Kobe is as good as Mike, but I can’t even get mad at this because it’s so bad and I’m not even an MJ fan.
!!!!!!!!!!@@@@@@@@@@@@##########$$$$$$$$$$$%%%%^^^^^^^^^^^^^^&&&&&&&&&&&&&**********************
oh my goodness. PLEASE YALL, THIS SHOULD GET INTERESTING.
CHECK OUT THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE AND COME BACK HERE. I WANT TO KNOW YOUR OPINIONS.
*****COMMENTS IN PARTICULAR: 6, 7, 15, 18, & 20 !!!!
it’s totally related to this article. and it’s kinda ironic how the discussion started there A WHOLE WEEK PRIOR TO SCOTTIE PIPPEN’S ADMISSION.
i’m so curious for you guy’s input, after yall take a gander at those 5 comments !!!!!!!!
eeeek can’t wait.
look at what pippen said, look at what was said in those comments on: [dimemag.com] AND then look at the comments here on THIS current page and you'll see a connection. it's kinda funny.
WOW
Thats all i can say WOW
MJ never even had a SOLID BIG and won all those chips.. MJ led his troops, HIS TROOPS, against any and all comers and won with a kind of leadership that would get nowadays players thrown in prison.. i dont even like MJ AT ALL (fuck the right to left layup) but WOW ill say thats disrespectful
With everything MJ accomplished and the kind of player he was??? to be compared to Lebron??? Mr Bite my Nails and let the moment get the best of me??
cosgin ChiTown >>>>>>>>>>> Soldout big time..
To go off of what BRUCE said, I don’t think LeBron would win a chip with Bill Wennington, Luc Longley, Ron Harper without knees… well, he already showed that in the Spurs-sweep-Cavs series. But Jordan couldn’t do it either at that age.
I grew up loving Jordan and the Bulls (from outside the US), and I get angry when people try to find the next Jordan in dynamic hall-of-famers (Bryant), but I imagine that there were fans (Detroit, New York, Miami, Utah, Seattle) who hated them as much as LeBron & Co. are hated now. I am a hater myself, but as I said before the season, I will have to add a little respect to that hate once LeBron wins the championship. And once he gets six (or seven) chips, then we can start talking about who had the better team around him.
But anyway, James is one of the best players ever and has hundreds of millions of dollars. My guess is he doesn’t really care about haters posting comments online. How small I feel :(
it was said the person who comes out and says 1 man is better will be caled dumb : check post #1 here
and they will lose credibility: check post 5
^in reference to post 20 on this page
Lebron has CHANCE to be better than MJ
Which will be hard considering he has to TOTALLY make DWade seem obsolete while DWade does his usualy razzle dazzle thing
But right NOW??????
GTFFOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHH
And even still MJ was a KILLER at 27-28 years of age..
Lebron just stepped into the killer role THREE WEEKS AGO
The fact that LeBron is a much superior passer with the ability to elevate the game’s of limited role players such as Mo Williams and even Joel Anthony, gives him a higher ceiling of all-around potential than MJ. Although he will never be the stone-cold killer than clutch that MJ was, LeBron is already faster and more physically imposing than MJ in his prime. Haters can keep hating, but LeBron has the potential to be the best player who ever played the game.
Mike Mital, not trying to be snotty, but “LeBron is a much superior passer with the ability to elevate the game’s of limited role players such as Mo Williams and even Joel Anthony”… did you grow up watching the Bulls, or are you a “younger generation”?
Jordan was a fantastic passer with a point guard’s court vision. Check his assist count, and look at the roster around him. Let’s say Wade and Pippen cancel each other out (whole other argument there). But Jordan won chips with Luc Longley, Bill Freaking Wennington, Ron Harper after his knees exploded… the list goes on. You can’t compare them in that category yet.
This part is right though: “LeBron is already faster and more physically imposing than MJ in his prime.” And that’s probably what Pippen was looking at, too.
Pippen’s points are valid. Get over your knee-jerk reactions and just pay attention to what he said.
I stopped reading when Pippen said Lebron dominates on the defensive end.
MJ willed his teams to victories and championships. Anyone who has watched MJ especially during the Bulls’ championship runs knows this, including opposing fans. As long as MJ is on the floor, there’s always that possibility that he’ll turn the game to his favor.
MJ made players around him better. Pippen, Horace, including bit players like Paxson, Kerr, Longley, Armstrong, etc. He also made guys like Harper (former go-to guy) and Rodman (headcase) accept their roles and behave themselves when they were teammates.
So IDK why people are even arguing about this. Lebron nut-huggers have this delusion that LBJ’s stats are greater than MJ’s. All Lebron has over MJ are records affixed with “youngest to…” in them. Scoring is the only reliable statistic out there anyway. Rebounding, assists, etc. All of those are at the mercy of the scorekeeper these days. Still, MJ averaged 32-8-8-3-1 at his best all-around statistical season.
Also, no wasted movement with MJ. No dribbling for 20 seconds before taking a crappy shot. Instead of taking what the defense gives him, he makes the defense adjust to him.
So again, how is LBJ better than MJ? Pippen better explain himself, and fast.
Man i may have to back off of basketball coverage until the Finals..
Its starting to get funny lmao
Lebron has BARELY made it back to the Finals and now all of a sudden dude is jumping people on ladder as far as who is in the top 10????
So Lebron is now better than Larry Bird???? without a doubt???? Hes better than Wilt and Kareem?????
All while without DWade last night this series is still going on?????
DIZAMN lol
Well i guess this is what the NBA wanted lol
Like Jason Segal in the “Bad Teacher” trailer. Six Rings!
LeBron has potential, but he’s not at GOAT status yet. Let’s see if he can make BOSH a hall of famer and get a 70 win team.
LeBron is just playing in an era where there is no big men. If he had to play against all the centers MJ did, oh man.
Can you see LeBron go deep into the playoffs against Hakeem, Ewing, David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning, Shaq in his Kazaam days, Brad Daughtery, Kareem, Barkley, Malone, et cetera…
The fact that LeBron is a much superior passer with the ability to elevate the game’s of limited role players such as Mo Williams and even Joel Anthony, gives him a higher ceiling of all-around potential than MJ.”
What are you talking about? He didn’t raise Mo Williams or Joel Anthony level of play. Mo was the same player in Milwuakee… actually his numbers DROPPED playing in Cleveland.
And Joel Anthony is nothing but an effort player. Are you actually implying that LBJ made him work harder? That’s his game. Was, is and will always be his game.
I swear dudes are reaching all over the place to try and make LBJ better than MJ. Gimme a break.
Its funny. Yesterday LBJ wasn’t even on the same level as Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic etc…. but Pippen makes some silly comment and he leapfrogs everyone INCLUDING the Wilt and the GOAT. Crazy.
Remember Reggie said Ibaka = Young Hakeem. Lol. Apparently, former players are losing their minds.
the scary part is that Lebron hasnt even peaked yet…and if the Heat end up winning it all this season im looking forward to some great competition in the next 6 seasons…time for coaches to start figuring out what the “lebron rules” are for stopping the next best thing…
jiyoon: Good post.
I kinda disagree with this statement though.
“Also, no wasted movement with MJ. No dribbling for 20 seconds before taking a crappy shot. Instead of taking what the defense gives him, he makes the defense adjust to him.”
The second sentence. With MJ, he did both. He’d make a move, the defense would adjust, and he counter-adjusted. He always played a cerebral game. He was always baiting-n-switching.
BTW, what’s Lebron’s go-to move again?
The only legit acronym for GOAT here is
Greater
Ohio
Area
Traitor
Compareing players is part of the game… But folks jus be livin on the moment causin them the say silly shit, MJ did wat he did already!! Wat have Lebron done?? Lol there shouldn’t be no comparing YET! the only thing u can compare is the TALENT… But it takes more then jus TALENT to be the GREATEST! u feel me?
This is what The RedBullGang has to say about [www.youtube.com]
how many of you are too young and were not around when the first round of the jordan era began??? I luckily got to watch all the Jordan games. The NBA was NOT the sissy bitch nba it is now! now you breathe on a guy and you get a fucking tech!!! how many points (aka foul shots) would half these players have if they werent constantly at the line. jordan scored 30 plus playing a mans game…elbows…HARD fouls…not this new nba bull shit protecting the leagues so called “stars”. NO ONE should ever compare anyone to MJ…put both Kobe and Lebron in the 80’s and 90’s NBA and they would be lucky to put up 20 a night….where is Bill Lam when we need him!!!!
just sayin…
The mothafuckin Cannonball
SMH lol
This is an outrage. I think Pippen is still jealous of Jordan cause he has a pathetic head statue at the United Center, while Jordan has a full body statue soaring over defenders.
All jokes aside, in today’s day and age, you have to make bold statements to stay relevant. He’s either looking for attention or basing his opinion on the Miami/Chicago series that he just saw.
“Remember Reggie said Ibaka = Young Hakeem. Lol. Apparently, former players are losing their minds.”
@JAY and others who use similar ad hoc arguments which turn out to be slippery slopes ’cause u’re not dealing with real rhetorical merits. In context, Reggie said OKC had “an up-and-coming power forward who reminds me of a young Hakeem Olajuwon on the defensive end, blocking shots, Serge Ibaka.”
Hmm, ur comparison is really not a parallel. Ibaka reminds Reggie of a young Hakeem on defense. That’s it. Any other summation is assumption.
This whole debate, throw in Wade and Kobe also…and anyone other ‘qualified applicant,’ this whole thing is opinion based. I grew up in the MJ era. It’s ridiculously hard to NOT romanticize this guy’s place in the game. For God’s Sake, he was ALL THAT. And changed the game.
And keeping with the opinion theme, Pippen’s perspective is justifiably held in more esteem. For God’s Sake, he was ALL THAT…and he was the GOAT’s right hand man.
Agree or Disagree, Scottie has valid points. I gotta 2nd Unchecked Agression on this one.
Funny how when it works to support your argument, people will cite the opinions of players and coaches. When it doesn’t support your argument, now players and coaches don’t know what they’re talking about.
LeBron’s references are adding up. People say he has “no post game,” but I read last week where Doc Rivers said LeBron is “really good” in the post, and when he gets better will be unstoppable. Now Pippen has offered his take, which people will call crazy only because it goes against their own belief.
Looks like Scottie just hopped on the effin’ bandwagon
Pippen must be smokin that good good….
LBJ aint no where near jordan….
yea LBJ is 6’8″, insame vertical, big and strong as hell and runs like randy moss…he has court vision, handles, great passing ability…etc….but he he is not a defender at all. Pippen and jordan were insanely athletic as well (go back and look at the tapes, i think yall forgot about the vert, speed and ability to make insane cuts) but were lockdown ON BALL defenders….not to mention that Jordan played in a era were more contact AND handchecking was allowed…
Jordan didnt waste time or unnecessary energy, and began plays when they were supposed to be started. LBJ starts plays about 18seconds into the shot clock. Jordan shoots at a higher clip than LBJ.
Jordan was an underrated passer. he made insane passes on the regular basis.
LBJ is also not the leader that jordan was. he could make others work harder and play betterwith or with out being vocal. LBJ just kinda does things and player arent really that much better
Jordan: 5 time mvp, 6 time champ, 10 scoring titles, 11 all nba, 9 all defensive selections, 3 time steals leader. literally missed 6 SEASONS in his career from retirement & injury. add those 6 seasons back in and he dwarfs everyone else!
this season LBJ had to go get two other all stars in order to get back to the championships. jordan grew on his team with pippen and grant….then integrated a star in rodman (he wasnt a superstar at the time) in the team. sorry but the bulls team kills miami.
Scottie Too Shotty on the bandwagon HAHAHAHA
@ AB
no one is saying Lebron ISNT unstoppable.. hes one of the best offensive players of our generation..
BUT he isnt ANYWHERE close to the defender MJ was (who was smaller altogether AND less athletic – how i dont know)
He isnt ANYWHERE close to the leader MJ was
AND he isnt ANYWHERE close to having this moments MJ has had as far as DELIVERING..
Hes going in the right direction as we can tell from these playoffs but he aint there yet.. shit he aint even really close IMO.. It takes more than 2 series to convince a smart person..
And Doc didnt say ANYTHING about Lebrons place in history he was referring to his game..
Fall back lol or bite
It’s very difficult to compare players from various eras of basketball, as the game has evolved so much. When I first started watching basketball, which was in the late 80s, the game was much more physical. The flopping you see today was *almost* non-existant, and hand-checking was acceptable on defense.
With that said, I believe Pippen is wrong, as Jordan was a very well-rounded player on both ends of the court. Afterall, Jordan was on the NBA defensive 1st team NINE times. And seriously, who retires from the NBA for an extended period of time, then comes back to win 3 more titles? It’s ridiculous how great he was.
I can only imagine if Jordan would’ve bypassed college like today’s stars, and would’ve never taken a couple “breaks” from the NBA.
jeez thank you scottie for stating the obvious.. like ive been saying for the longest time, our generation of nba players have upped the bar in over level of play.
point blank, period. Lebrons been better than mj, only reason why he doesnt have rings is because its so much harder to now a days. Lebron is averaging the same numbers nearly accross the board since his cavs days and now that he has some fuckin decent players it not only has made him BETTER than before but also better than jordan!
@LakeShow84 — A couple of your categories are too subjective, namely defense, leadership, and “moments.”
DEFENSE: Unless we’re talking a mismatch like Gary Payton vs. Steve Nash, there’s no way you can be that definitive in saying one great defender was WAY better than another great defender. And, yes, Jordan and LeBron are both great defenders. At age 26, LeBron has 3 All-Defensive 1st Team nods. Jordan, at age 26, had 2 All-Defensive 1st Team nods.
LEADERSHIP: Jordan won his first title and made his first Finals appearance at age 28. LeBron is 26 and has now made 2 Finals appearances, and if Miami beats Dallas, will have led his team to a chip younger than Jordan. Is that not good enough leadership?
MOMENTS: Different media climate makes for differing definitions of “moments.” But you can’t argue that LeBron isn’t racking up “moments” in these playoffs, plus his career highlight reel is already up there with MJ, Vince, Erving, etc.
Simply put, LeBron hasn’t had time yet to match Jordan. So I’m not saying he’s on MJ’s level yet, but it’s also not ridiculous for Pippen to say he thinks LeBron is in the discussion if we’re talking potential and the likelihood that he keeps producing at his current pace (or better).
I agree with your TIME TO MATCH MJ statement..
Honestly hes too young for this comparison which is why its funny
BUT
there isnt ANYTHING subjective about playing Defense and im sorry but Lebron should probably have 2 1st All Team defensive nod.. dude has been overrated on D ever since that chase down block started.. U really mean to tell me 3 years ago he was a better defender than an in his prime Battier???? or even Artest??? Lebron wasnt even guarding the other teams best player during his years in Cleveland
His first MVP he almost won DPOY as well and Wade had better stats ALL AROUND in the defensive categories AND guarded the teams best player night in night out.. that tells me all i need to know about LBJ’s “defensive” talents..
Dudes defense has been OVERRATED defensively for 3 years now.. You cant call Lebron a GREAT defender.. hes made strides this year and hes SOLID at this point.. but a 6’6 guard winning DPOY??? thats absurd..
LET ME SAY THAT AGAIN.. a 6’6 GUARD playing in the same era as some of the greatest bigs to ever play???? wins DPOY??? Negro PLEASE..
And Leadership????? Honestly Lebrons decision to take his talents to southbeach SHOWED he couldnt handle being that kind of leader.. And u cant really argue that.. He couldnt be the clear cut leader and get it done.. there isnt much to argue.. Leadership is about adversity and how u respond.. you dont jump ship on ur team.. that AINT NO LEADER..
And moments?????? you serious???? you talkin about ALL the moments MJ has CLOSED a team out single handedly with some INSANE shit????
Lebron has the 25 straight points and 3 he hit on Orlando..
THATS IT.. i can count that shit on ONE HAND lol
I think the problem is everyone is trying to make this about Lebron.. like hes doing all this himself.. Bosh has played like a SUPERSTAR as well these playoffs and as i said if Wade doesnt do shit last night this is still a series..
But nah Lebron HOLDING EVERYTHING down now.. Hes all of sudden a TOP NOTCH defender, SPECTACULAR METICULATE Leader and producing historic moments in history every game..
GTFFFFOOOOHHHHHHHH