Screen & Roll Vol. 2: “The Basketball Tournament,” The ’84 Draft & More

With the blink-and-you-missed it way basketball has infiltrated our online and television lives, it’s only fair you get some warning for what’s up next. Whether it’s a basketball game halfway around the world, the NBA Finals, a revealing interview, or a high school star’s mix tape, we’ve got you covered with our “Screen & Roll” recap of what’s coming on for the coming week.

The following selections cover June 9-15:

The 2014 NBA Finals Continue

After two games of NBA Finals action between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs, the series is even at one game a-piece. The Finals are now a best-of-five series with the series heading east to Miami for the next two games, and where the Heat have yet to lose in the 2014 playoffs.

After Game 1’s “CrampGate” storyline overshadowed a 15-point Spurs victory (social and traditional), Game 2 played out as more of the competition we expected in an air-conditioned arena. Highlighted by a spectacular performance from LeBron James, Game 2 was a back-and-forth, physical battle, culminating in a Heat win down the stretch thanks to clutch plays from the team’s stars.

As noted in last week’s edition of “Screen & Roll,” this year’s Finals matchup is not just a nostalgic rematch of the 2013 meeting. It is as even of battle as one could hope for. It pins the team who employs the best player in the world against the best performing team in the NBA. There are three games this week, and the fun is only getting started.

Game 3: Tuesday, June 10 at 9:00 PM EST on ABC

Game 4: Thursday, June 12 at 9:00 PM EST on ABC

Game 5: Sunday, June 15 at 8:00 PM EST on ABC

“THE84DRAFT” — The 1984 Draft

The NBA is only a couple of weeks from one of the most anticipated and deepest draft classes in more than a decade. The timing is almost too perfect for NBA TV’s latest original documentary film about what is still considered the best draft in NBA history. Thirty years later, the 1984 Draft initiated one of the most glorified eras in the game and was a prelude to a time of domination by perhaps the best player to ever step foot on the hardwood, Michael Jordan.

Where would the NBA and the game of basketball be without the legends of the ’84 Draft?

Narrated by a future Hall of Famer and a two-time MVP from the highly regarded 1996 Draft class, Steve Nash, “THE84DRAFT” revisits the intriguing narratives leading up to the ’84 Draft and the phenomenal impact this specific class had with the help of the players and media members who witnessed the historic event firsthand.

Not only did the ’84 Draft produce FIVE Hall of Fame players – Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, John Stockton, Charles Barkley, and Oscar Schmidt, but the players selected transformed the game and broadened its reach to the international level. In the same regard as 2012’s “The Dream Team” and 2013’s “The Doctor,” tonight’s “THE84DRAFT” is a piece of artwork any basketball fan would enjoy.

Monday, June 9 at 9:00 EST on NBA TV

