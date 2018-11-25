The Seahawks Honored Allen Iverson With A Celebration Of Him Stepping Over Tyronn Lue

11.25.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There is a lot to remember Allen Iverson for from his NBA career. What he wore on and off the court, his incredible scoring talent, and of course the Step Over.

During Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals between the 76ers and Lakers Iverson was dueling with Los Angeles’ Tyronn Lue. The Lakers point guard started to chirp a little with Iverson after getting a couple steals and hitting a 3-pointer, but it was Iverson who had the final laugh with a moment that is now infamous in NBA history. Iverson dropped Lue to the ground with a step back, hit his shot, and then stepped over Lue before running back on defense.

On Sunday, two Seattle Seahawks players decided to commemorate this famous moment to celebrate a touchdown. Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown to give the Seahawks a 16-13 lead over the Panthers. Afterward, he gave his best A.I. impersonation with David Moore acting as Tyronn Lue. It was incredible.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seattle Seahawks
TAGSALLEN IVERSONSEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP