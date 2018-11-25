Getty Image

There is a lot to remember Allen Iverson for from his NBA career. What he wore on and off the court, his incredible scoring talent, and of course the Step Over.

During Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals between the 76ers and Lakers Iverson was dueling with Los Angeles’ Tyronn Lue. The Lakers point guard started to chirp a little with Iverson after getting a couple steals and hitting a 3-pointer, but it was Iverson who had the final laugh with a moment that is now infamous in NBA history. Iverson dropped Lue to the ground with a step back, hit his shot, and then stepped over Lue before running back on defense.

On Sunday, two Seattle Seahawks players decided to commemorate this famous moment to celebrate a touchdown. Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown to give the Seahawks a 16-13 lead over the Panthers. Afterward, he gave his best A.I. impersonation with David Moore acting as Tyronn Lue. It was incredible.