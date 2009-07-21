Sean May Gets A Second Chance With The Kings

Twitter as a news source just keeps getting crazier! After Chris Paul released a sneak peek of some new kicks from Jordan Brand, Sean May confirmed a couple hours ago via his Twitter feed that he will be signing a one-year, minimum contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Despite his inability to stay on the court for the past three seasons – having only played 23, 35 and 24 games respectively – May has low-post skills in the paint that could earn him immediate playing time backing up Jason Thompson and Spencer Hawes. If May can stay in shape and injury free, apparently he was in much better shape during the Las Vegas Summer League, he could be another nice addition to this young Kings squad.

What do you think?