Sean May Gets A Second Chance With The Kings

Twitter as a news source just keeps getting crazier! After Chris Paul released a sneak peek of some new kicks from Jordan Brand, Sean May confirmed a couple hours ago via his Twitter feed that he will be signing a one-year, minimum contract with the Sacramento Kings.
Despite his inability to stay on the court for the past three seasons – having only played 23, 35 and 24 games respectively – May has low-post skills in the paint that could earn him immediate playing time backing up Jason Thompson and Spencer Hawes. If May can stay in shape and injury free, apparently he was in much better shape during the Las Vegas Summer League, he could be another nice addition to this young Kings squad.
What do you think?
nah prob not.
Yay! Pointless!
May is going to contribute nothing.
sactownroyalty.com has a good post on this. The only one that can lose here is May. If he doesn’t produce he’s pretty much out of the leauge. The Kings lose nothing if he doesn’t. But what if he does?? The Kings get a legit big off the bench for the minimum.
Unfortunately, the only thing May will contribute to is the salary cap. I wish him best of luck though.
He should get a food contract from IN&OUT burger. Dude is awful.
Fat
.
another prime example of a dominant college player doing nan in the nba; see a-mo, j-red
but I thought s-bat was going to be in this same category at the beginning of his career but he turned into a solid role player, the best chance s-may has is being a solid role player but there seems to be nothing slid about him
I was always amazed how one can be a pro basketball player and still be fat. I would be embarrased if I was in the NBA and had a belly!
Hope you do well Sean and have a successful year! Don’t mind the haters. Haters are people who aren’t satisfied with their own lives, so they project their failures and shortcommings on you! I believe you’re an NBA player and you have what it takes to be a valuable contributor!
Blessing Bro!
what can it hurt really? the Kings wont lose any more games because of him, why not sign a guy who a is working to get a shot at keeping in the NBA. You see articles praising Morrison for trying to stay in and define a spot, why not May?
Best of luck to Sean May.
@ people like post #8:
where do you get your nicknames? A-mo? Fine. J-red? A little tougher but sure. S-bat?? It took me a cool minute to guess Shane Battier and even then I’m not sure. Stick to their names please. Or at least identify who you’re trying to talk about.
Sean May will contriute. . .to the Sacramento food industry.
hope this fat ass makes the most of this chance
@InFamous1 I thought I was the only one getting annoyed reading that. well said dude.
they should put him on a skewer with an apple in his mouth and have a pig roast. That’s about all he’s worth.
oh and….
QQ be da BOSS, dat why QQ get da BRAIN!
I was wondering who the fuck s-bat was myself.But I liked Sean game in college.Hopefully he man up and ball.If not its a check overseas waiting for a fat North Carolina legend.
@12 and 15
get your basketball IQ up and you won’t be left wondering…how many s-bats do you know?
Some of u have no clue what ur talking about. May isn’t fat anymore, thats why the kings signed him, hes a f@#$$n baller. Don’t hate on the kings cuz there not that bad. they will be in the playoffs this year.
id be jealous of the kings if i wasnt a fan, their going to be crazy good.
@Mack
Great idea! I’ll just get my basketball IQ up! Then start making more stupid nicknames! Hmm my favorite player has to be ko-bry, who has competion from l-jam. But why stop at the MVPs? My IQ is up baby! Let’s bring out R-art, Y-ming, and someone retired like m-coop.
Screw that. Just spell out their names. It doesn’t take much IQ to spell battier.