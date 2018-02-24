It has been almost six months since the FBI arrested four assistant basketball coaches in conjunction with a massive scandal and, earlier this week, documents emerged that implicated specific players in association with dollar amounts. However, Mark Schlabach of ESPN brings word of an explosive new layer to the investigation and it comes in conjunction with at least 3,000 hours of wiretapped telephone conversations.
The ESPN report indicates that Arizona head coach Sean Miller was recorded discussing a $100,000 payment to future NBA lottery pick DeAndre Ayton in an effort to secure his commitment. That reported conversation was with Christian Dawkins, a former employee of ASM Sports that has been widely implicated in the FBI’s ongoing investigation.
This is likely the first nugget of many to come but, for Miller, it could be thoroughly damning. The Arizona program was implicated back in September when assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested (along with three assistants from other programs).
On Oct. 3, Arizona president Robert C. Robbins said the following in a publicized statement.
Head coach Sean Miller has not been charged with—nor accused of—any misconduct and he has been fully cooperative and supportive of our efforts to determine the facts in pursuit of the truth. In a message that he shared with the community earlier today, Sean expressed his own devastation at the revelations last week and acknowledged his responsibility as the head coach to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance. Based on the facts that we know at this time, we support Coach Miller and intend to provide him with all of the tools necessary to meet our goals and expectations.
Richardson has been charged with six felonies in conjunction with the case but, with Miller now reportedly implicated directly, things become a lot messier for one of the biggest college basketball programs in the country.
Given the volume of conversations reportedly intercepted by FBI wiretaps, it seems wildly unlikely that Miller will be the only prominent head coach directly referenced in similar fashion. Still, the prominence of Ayton, who is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, and the specific linking of a high-profile head coach to a dollar figure makes this an absolute bombshell in the college basketball world.
Is it just me…or should our tax payer dollars to the FBI be going towards a whole lot more important shit than this? I could give 2 fucks less that a college kid was paid. Where are the actual bad guys? I guess those are just for the movies and t.v….smh
Would you care if the FBI was investigating any other multi billion dollar business for essentially racketeering?
Plus if you could get away with this shit then what incentive would the top players have to go anywhere but the school that pays them the most? It would make for terrible completion.
I don’t think college kids should get paid for playing ball, but if they did, then they should all make the same amount regardless of abilities. Let pay scaling kick in at the (real) professional level.
Jesus, talk about a quick turn of events. Hopefully Ayton won’t be made an example of, he’ll just be the first dude that was seriously implicated. Considering how many top schools are being investigated, the NCAA more than likely turned a blind eye to this. Can you imagine the NCAA penalizing every team implicated? Hell nah. Louisville’s the tip of the iceberg