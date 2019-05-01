Getty Image

As the investigation into the NCAA pay-for-play scandal continues, more information surfaced regarding Deandre Ayton’s time at Arizona under then-head coach Sean Miller.

It had previously been reported that Miller tried to obtain $100,000 to recruit Ayton to his school. That news came out while Ayton was still playing for the Wildcats, and though Ayton’s eligibility wasn’t revoked, Miller didn’t coach the next game after the allegations were made public.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors uncovered more details about the financial benefits Ayton reportedly received during his time in Tuscon. A phone call recording between former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson and prospective agent Christian Dawkins claims that Miller was paying the future No. 1 overall pick $10,000 per month to play for him.