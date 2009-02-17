Sean Williams In Trouble… Again

02.17.09
Why can’t we all just get along?

I think it’s pretty safe to say that Sean Williams is both blessed and cursed – blessed with talent, but cursed on and off the court.

Dismissed from the Boston College basketball team during his junior year in 2007, after having been suspended twice in three years, Williams’ troubles with BC continue. On Sunday, Williams was arrested on the BC campus for trespassing, a charge stemming from a disturbing-the-peace warrant and restraining order that date back to May.

While Williams asserts he was invited to the BC-Duke game by the Eagles coaches, who assured him there would be no legality issues, coach Al Skinner could not be reached for comment and Williams will be arraigned later this month.

Having been on the trading block all season, and played in only three games since December 12, this latest incident could cause the Nets to just cut ties with the former first-round pick for good.

Will Williams (22-years-old, 6-foot-10, 235 pounds) ever “make it” in the NBA?

Source: The Star-Ledger

