Sean Williams In Trouble… Again

I think it’s pretty safe to say that Sean Williams is both blessed and cursed – blessed with talent, but cursed on and off the court.
Dismissed from the Boston College basketball team during his junior year in 2007, after having been suspended twice in three years, Williams’ troubles with BC continue. On Sunday, Williams was arrested on the BC campus for trespassing, a charge stemming from a disturbing-the-peace warrant and restraining order that date back to May.
While Williams asserts he was invited to the BC-Duke game by the Eagles coaches, who assured him there would be no legality issues, coach Al Skinner could not be reached for comment and Williams will be arraigned later this month.
Having been on the trading block all season, and played in only three games since December 12, this latest incident could cause the Nets to just cut ties with the former first-round pick for good.
Will Williams (22-years-old, 6-foot-10, 235 pounds) ever “make it” in the NBA?
Source: The Star-Ledger
Lot of college cops etc are viscious and vindictive. He wore out his welcome there and should have simply declined attending game. Sometimes guys need to wise up and realize not everyone is looking out for his best interests. Send an x-mas card to your former coaches if you want to stay in touch and watch the game on TV.
IF ANYTHING you should be working on your game to get playing time so that you can get that next contract. Damn!
How many opportunities do people need to do right. All he has to do is work hard, pay attention, and cash his checks…No discipline…
Sad but probably true… Eddie Griffin (RIP) the 2nd…
If he got min’s he would be as effective as Tyrus..and he’s putting up decent stats in Chicago.
Someone should take a flyer on him…
Why is he cursed off the court? He’s an idiot and gets himself into trouble. I’d say that you’re only cursed if things happen to you beyond your control. This guy is just a douche bag.
