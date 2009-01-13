Season Showcase: Tilton School

This fall, Ballers Network put out a search for teams from New York to Madrid, from Vancouver to Sydney, from Taipei to Caracas, to feature in the Ballers Network Season Showcase. While the Season Showcase will be following a couple different squads throughout the season, first up is the Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire.

In November was the long-expected signing day for University of Connecticut-bound Tilton School students Jamal Coombs-McDaniel of Dorchester, Mass., and Alex Oriakhi of Lowell, Mass. Coombs-McDaniel and Oriakhi have long known this day would come, committing to UConn and head coach Jim Calhoun following an impressive summer in 2006 on the AAU circuit with BABC when they were entering their sophomore year of high school.

Both Coombs-McDaniel and Oriakhi have a long list of accomplishments individually and collectively through their playing days as AAU and prep school teammates. With BABC, one of the nation’s top AAU programs, the pair won the 2006 15U AAU National Championship, 2007 Nike Boo Williams National Invitational, 2007 16 AAU National Super Showcase and 2008 King James National Invitational. As juniors at Tilton School last year, they earned co-Most Valuable Player honors as they cruised to the NEPSAC Class-B Championship.

Coombs-McDaniel was the team’s leading scorer as a junior at 22 points, while he averaged nine rebounds and four assists per game. Oriakhi was a dominant force in the paint with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per contest. Tilton enters the 08-09 campaign as one of the favorites in Class-B, while the pair is ranked by all national recruiting outlets as elite national prospects. Both players are poised for another great season.

“Jamal (Coombs-McDaniel) is as fierce a competitor as you will find,” Tilton School Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Marcus O’Neil said. “He is intelligent, tough, versatile and unselfish on the court. He makes his teammates better and almost always finds a way to win. He is a guy you want in your fox hole.

“Alex (Oriakhi) is long, athletic and extremely strong. His offensive skills are far beyond what you expect of a prep school post player. He anchors our defense and can make all the plays around the basket. His shooting range extends to the three-point arc. The future is bright for Alex.”

Be sure to go to BallersNetwork.com for more updates from Tilton School’s Ballers Network Season Showcase.

Ballers Network revolutionizes the way the hoop world organizes games, runs leagues,

and the way ballplayers worldwide stay connected. Basketball has gone global and Ballers Network is your chance to find a run wherever you are, whenever you want to play. If you haven’t already, go HERE to add the application on Facebook. For help getting started, go HERE.