Getty Image

The Seattle Storm picked up their third WNBA Finals victory in franchise history on Wednesday night, completing a three-game sweep of the Washington Mystics with a 98-82 win on the road.

Breanna Stewart led the way in the series-clinching win with 30 points and eight rebounds, getting major help from center Natasha Howard, who added 29 points and 14 boards in the win. Stewart, who was the runaway winner of the league MVP award, became the youngest Finals MVP award winner in WNBA history, averaging 25.7 points in the series and the sixth woman to win WNBA MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

.@breannastewart and @nhoward1033 dominate in 2nd quarter, both up to 17 PTS at halftime!@SeattleStorm 46 – @WashMystics 30 Second half of Game 3 coming up on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/sqCPwTrshU — WNBA (@WNBA) September 13, 2018