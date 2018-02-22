It’s been 10 years since Seattle lost their NBA team to Oklahoma City. After a new ownership group failed to reach a deal to renovate or rebuild the crumbling Key Arena, the Supersonics would relocate to the heartland and rebrand themselves as the Thunder, taking with them a pair of burgeoning stars in Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and leaving behind a city filled with heartbroken hoops fans.
Much has happened since then, but one thing remains constant: the NBA has not returned to Seattle. That’s about to change, albeit briefly.
According to a new report, it appears that the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play a preseason game in Seattle at the since-renovated Key Arena on Oct. 6, and though many fans will be thrilled to see the return of NBA basketball, it’s an event that is sure to bring mixed emotions.
Join The Discussion: Log In With