Seattle Will Host A Warriors-Kings Preseason Game At Key Arena Next Fall

02.21.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

It’s been 10 years since Seattle lost their NBA team to Oklahoma City. After a new ownership group failed to reach a deal to renovate or rebuild the crumbling Key Arena, the Supersonics would relocate to the heartland and rebrand themselves as the Thunder, taking with them a pair of burgeoning stars in Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and leaving behind a city filled with heartbroken hoops fans.

Much has happened since then, but one thing remains constant: the NBA has not returned to Seattle. That’s about to change, albeit briefly.

According to a new report, it appears that the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play a preseason game in Seattle at the since-renovated Key Arena on Oct. 6, and though many fans will be thrilled to see the return of NBA basketball, it’s an event that is sure to bring mixed emotions.

