Seattle’s best at King Holiday Hoopfest

The majority of my MLK Day was spent at the University of Washington’s Bank of America Arena, site of the annual King Holiday Hoopfest. Always a day to circle on the West Coast high school basketball calendar, yesterday’s main event saw Franklin H.S. (my alma mater) and Louisville-bound star PG Peyton Siva knock off cross-city rival Garfield H.S. and their star, sophomore Tony Wroten, arguably the best Class of 2011 player in the country. Also on display was 2009 UW signee Abdul Gaddy of Bellarmine Prep; Bellevue’s Alex Schrempf, son of Detlef Schrempf; Top-5 Class of 2010 big man Joshua Smith of Kentwood High; and the Dominguez Dons from Compton, Calif., who came up and beat local powerhouse Rainier Beach despite not having star forward and Texas recruit Jordan Hamilton.
Check out a full recap of the Hoopfest over at HighSchoolHoop.com
Peyton Siva can flat out ball. I played with him at a West Coast All Star camp when he was a freshman and he was doing 360 windmills in warmups. Don’t know if he can still get up like that, but he was the best player there as a freshman.
Haha, Alex Schrempf…. Is he any good? Would be nice to have another Schrempf in the NBA, all those Seattle memories… And it would be even nicer to have another German player, it would pave the way for more Hasselhoff jokes
@Flip — Alex Schrempf can play, but I can’t see him as an NBA player. He’s an undersized PF, one of those guys who’s a beast in high school, will be pretty solid on a mid-major college team, but unless he has a growth spurt, won’t make the NBA. I can see him landing at a Gonzaga-type school.
Just caught Siva throw down a monster dunk at the powerade jam fest. Is this foo Filipino?!