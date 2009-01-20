Seattle’s best at King Holiday Hoopfest

01.20.09 10 years ago
Peyton Siva (photo. adidas)

The majority of my MLK Day was spent at the University of Washington’s Bank of America Arena, site of the annual King Holiday Hoopfest. Always a day to circle on the West Coast high school basketball calendar, yesterday’s main event saw Franklin H.S. (my alma mater) and Louisville-bound star PG Peyton Siva knock off cross-city rival Garfield H.S. and their star, sophomore Tony Wroten, arguably the best Class of 2011 player in the country. Also on display was 2009 UW signee Abdul Gaddy of Bellarmine Prep; Bellevue’s Alex Schrempf, son of Detlef Schrempf; Top-5 Class of 2010 big man Joshua Smith of Kentwood High; and the Dominguez Dons from Compton, Calif., who came up and beat local powerhouse Rainier Beach despite not having star forward and Texas recruit Jordan Hamilton.

Check out a full recap of the Hoopfest over at HighSchoolHoop.com

