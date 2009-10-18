Second-Class Clippers

As if the Clippers didn’t already feel like second-class citizens in their own arena, how do you think they felt playing a home game at Staples Center yesterday with the Lakers logo painted at midcourt and the gym dipped in purple and gold? Serving as the undercard to Lakers/Bobcats, the Clips at least got a W over the Jazz. Blake Griffin posted 16 points, eight boards, three steals and two blocks (that low rumbling you hear is a herd of fantasy owners rushing to pre-rank Blake higher on their lists), while Eric Gordon and Chris Kaman also scored 16 apiece. Carlos Boozer had 20 points and eight boards in the loss, while Deron Williams had 19 points and six dimes … In the main event, the Lakers knocked off their pesky nemesis Bobcats behind Andrew Bynum‘s 15 points and Kobe‘s 13 and seven assists. Vlad Radmanovic led the ‘Cats with 15 points against his old team, while Adam Morrison showed Charlotte what it gave up — dropping four points in 21 minutes … In Northern Cali, Kevin Martin had a vintage Kevin Martin night — 32 points thanks to 15-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe — while Jason Thompson played out of his mind, notching 20 points and 20 rebounds in a win over the Warriors. Tyreke Evans added 16 points and six boards, while Corey Maggette led GS with 28 points and Stephen Jackson (22 pts, 6-19 FG) returned to play all 48 minutes … Chris Paul put up 21 points and 11 dimes to get the Hornets their first preseason win, at the same time Peja Stojakovic finally found his stroke, going 6-for-9 from the field (4-5 3PA) for 16 points. Playing in front of his New Orleans hometown crowd, Danny Granger dropped 23 points in the loss … Rudy Gay scored 25 points (7-10 FG, 9-10 FT) in Memphis’ 20-piecing of the Pistons, while O.J. Mayo added 21, Zach Randolph had 17 and 12 boards, and Marcus Williams scored 16 … The bad news for the Grizzlies: Hasheem Thabeet picked up five fouls in 10 minutes. Will Bynum led Detroit with 19 points; Charlie Villanueva made his Pistons debut and had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench … Brandon Jennings had 16 points and seven assists, and Andrew Bogut posted 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in Milwaukee’s win over Minnesota. In his first game without Kevin Love, Wolves coach Kurt Rambis kept Al Jefferson at center and started Brian Cardinal at the four. Brian Cardinal? If this is going to be a regular thing, the Wolves are in HUGE trouble … There are some D-League squads that wouldn’t just beat the team Cleveland put on the floor last night — they might blow them out. With LeBron, Mo Williams and Shaq getting the night off to rest; Anderson Varejao, J.J. Hickson and Andre Barrett out with the flu; Daniel Gibson, Danny Green and Leon Powe out with various injuries; and Delonte West off handling his problems, here was the Cavs’ starting lineup: Russell Robinson, Anthony Parker, Jamario Moon, Darnell Jackson, and Zydrunas Ilgauskas. The Mavs knocked off the Cavs’ JV roster last night, getting 19 points from Dirk Nowitzki … College hoops kicked off this weekend with various Midnight Madness block parties around the country. At UConn, guard Jerome Dyson, who missed some time last season after knee surgery, competed in the Huskies’ Midnight Madness dunk contest despite still sitting out practices and drills for the team. “He wouldn’t miss the chance to show off,” Jim Calhoun said. “Jerome has instant recuperative powers when there are two thousand to three thousand coeds looking a him.” … We’re out like the Clippers’ dignity …