Seen in New York Today

haha yeah right ain’t gonna happen now…
I don’t know that I’d want to be driving around NYC declaring myself a “witness”. That’d be like walking around a casino with a nametag that said “cheater”.
I have a feeling that the Knicks are going to be the centerpiece of an ESPN story of how the plan to save for 2010 free agents failed.
this in ny? funny as hell.
put DFERRY on yo plates chumpsta!
You guys ever go to the club and then you see this ugly ass girl wearing the skankiest clothes . . . just trying to get some attention or just get some period . . . she walks around, shakin her ass, bendin’ over showin her goods and gettin down on the floor just to make you notice all that ugliness . . . well . . guess what New York . . you that girl, right now! I’m gonna laugh so hard when Lebron don’t go to NYC. SO HARD!
Follow my logic here: in next summer, gasol will still be on tap, bynum would be better and they can take odom’s salary (expiring this year) and get a good young pg; if the cavs are going to lose lebron to the knicks, why wouldn’t they move him for another legitimate big name like kobe? I know the lakers would do it in a heartbeat. Between cleveland and los angeles, what does new york have to offer that the combination of these two teams can’t also provide? I just don’t understand why the knicks thinks they can just pick lebron off the cavs for nothing, seems pretty far fetched.
@7 Epic fail.
LOL @ DK…my thoughts exactly!
Great license plate though…I really think NYC has the best chance of landing ‘Bron. EVEN IF ‘Bron gets a ring in Cleveland. Watch.
do I have to remind you guys of why LA is a much better choice than NY for Lebron? – [mylakersnation.com]
@ AY:
Easy, brother. I wanna follow your logic. I really do. But umm…the reason the Knicks think they can get ‘Bron for nothing is because he’s gonna be a umm….free agent that year…..they don’t have to like, trade players to get him.
thats a funny way to spell whiteness
well still think this is mad speculation until lebron finally signs up at nyc in 2010.
if i was nyc, i’d draft properly this coming year, play well after so lebron “might” think they’re solid contenders, then pray so hard for a miracle signing hehehe.
pretty desperate but that’s how it is.
witness the steroid use
He coming to the Sixers with D-Wade.
WHAT KINDA CAR WAS IT ON?
sorry i guess i didn’t explain it very well, i only explained the mechanics.
Lebron is going to be a free agent and the main attraction new york has is that it’s a huge market. Lebron also wants to win championships. The Cavs are already a championship caliber team so new york only has the big market thing going, but lets say lebron makes going to a big market as his #1 priority and winning as his #2. Well, I don’t see why he wouldn’t ask the Cavs to explore a sign and trade of him for kobe; LA is a huge market, the team has younger components than the Cavs and it’s already a championship caliber team, you don’t leave your home town out to dry with a sign and trade that bring back kobe, AND sign and trades get you a slightly bigger contract. So unless he just irrationally wants to go to new york, what do the knicks have to offer that either signing with the cavs or a sign and trade with the cavs to los angeles wouldn’t provide and provide better?
more like “DREAMIN”.
Cleveland will trade him if they don’t think they can resign him (which means an extension before his contract year) and the team that takes him on will re-sign him.
If he is traded to the Lakers he’ll be re-signed by the lakers. AY isn’t that far off and I think this is what he’s talking about.
LeBron wont make the same kind of money he can make with Cleveland contract wise and with the way marketing is done today, he doesn’t have to go to NYC to make a buck outside the court. You also have the pesky little income tax thing to overcome. NYC is a bitch of a place to live tax wise.
The deal Kobe for Lebron wouldn’t happen, because there is no way Kobe would be okay with him going to Clevland. Not hating on Cavs I just don’t think he would go there.
This is a joke sense Kobe has a no trade clause and can contorl any deal.
i think he will go to the knicks.one reason he likes the yankees.second reason new york has alot of money trust me.third reason he has a friend on the knicks name eddie curry.he wont be traded to the La laker for kobe bryant i think kobe will be a laker for life.kobe is better than lebron.the reason why he made his team to the finals all by himself.lebron has alot of good teammate compare to kobe like mo william.so thats how I see it.
