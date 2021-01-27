Beloved NBA writer and analyst Sekou Smith died on Tuesday. Smith, a Michigan native based out of Atlanta and a perpetually welcoming face to hoops fans who would tune into NBA TV, lost his battle with COVID-19, sparking an overwhelming response from the basketball community for a man whose love for the game was unmatched. The news of his passing became known to hoops fans by Unit1HoopSource.

A graduate of Jackson State, Smith, who was 48, covered the league for decades following a stint at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss. He spent years covering the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks before joining Turner, where his musings would appear in writing, on television, and on his podcast, “NBA Hang Time,” which he hosted alongside Lang Whitaker and Rick Fox. A man who wore many hats, the thing that always came through no matter the medium was that Smith truly loved the game of basketball, something that NBA commissioner Adam Silver articulated in a statement.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Sekou Smith pic.twitter.com/QyII7bcuXZ — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2021

Bringing Smith up to anyone in the basketball world would always elicit a similar response — a smile, a story, something about how he was a force for good in the sport. This sentiment spread like wildfire among those who knew him in the game, whether they were players, fellow reporters, or anyone else who got the chance to know him.

Hard to process. An impeccable human being. Rest In Peace, Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/7MwOMyOAB3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was the very best of us. Smart. Funny. Unflinching. Full of good. A lot of days and nights on the road with him – Bubble, Finals, Olympics, wherever – and always this: Photos of his kids playing ball, or graduating, or leaving for college. Godspeed, my friend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

Man today just got a little heavier… my condolences to Sekou’s wife, family, friends, and extended NBA family. What a kind and compassionate man we just lost. 🙏🏾🕊 — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 27, 2021

Our members are devastated by the passing of our beloved friend and trusted colleague Sekou Smith. He was a kind, caring person and a tremendous journalist. We love you, Sekou. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his co-workers at Turner Sports. — The PBWA (@ProHoopsWriters) January 26, 2021

It made sense because for me and so many others, that’s what he was to us … family. That's my brother, my friend and I am heartbroken he's gone. My deepest prayers go out to his wife Heather and their children.

Rest In Paradise, my brother.🙏🏾 — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the good ones, y'all. His love and enthusiasm for the game of basketball was unmatched. I loved talkin' hoops with him at NBA TV. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Turner Sports team. This hurts. pic.twitter.com/4hXa1VyJCI — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 26, 2021

Heavy heart today..We lost a good brother to Covid.

Sekou Smith of @NBATV and https://t.co/dyMHCgGy2q was a brilliant and insightful writer,a positive dude.

He’s gone home to be with the Lord. 🙏🏽

Philippians 4:4 pic.twitter.com/Yw5xvwZ51g — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 26, 2021

Watching @NBATV right now. They’re doing a tribute to @SekouSmithNBA right now. This is … I can’t even speak right now. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 27, 2021

This is a hard one to take. Sekou Smith was an amazing NBA reporter along with being a beautiful human. I enjoyed working with him at @nbatv. Spending time talking about basketball and life will be something I will cherish. RIP my brother you will be missed. — Billy King (@bkdefend) January 27, 2021

Crushing news about our friend and colleague Sekou Smith. He was such a bright light for all of us here at Turner Sports and NBAtv. Prayers to his wife Heather, 3 children and his family. RIP Sekou. — Brian Anderson (@BAndersonPxP) January 27, 2021

No no no no.@SekouSmithNBA was one of the best people and coolest guys in the business. And a pretty good pick-up player. Great on NBA TV, but I'll remember him as one of the easiest people to talk to and hang with. My heart goes out to his family. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) January 26, 2021

Stan Van Gundy speaks on the passing of beloved NBA analyst Sekou Smith. (via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/SKkihHupbQ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 27, 2021

Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family pic.twitter.com/mqjnZyEHNz — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was my brother from another. We bonded from day 1, mostly because he bonded with everybody from day 1. I’m absolutely gutted, especially for his wife, his kids & his pops. I can’t describe how much his friendship will be missed. I love you, brother. pic.twitter.com/ihV9CXlgoY — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) January 27, 2021

Want to share this pic, via @Jim_ICE, I believe, because it brings me a tiny bit of joy through the tears. I have no idea what he was saying to Kemba, but everything here is just so Sekou. There’s nobody else you’d rather hang around & BS with. pic.twitter.com/Ncg1Mj3CQy — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) January 27, 2021

Sekou was part of a community that made sure I was taken care of as a cub. Kenny Anderson called him the hip-hop reporter. When I saw how he was received, for being himself, I gave up on khakis and polos. Sekou liberated me. He had a gift for helping you feel free around him — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 26, 2021

I grappled with this today with tears running down my face. Sekou Smith was my friend. I lost my friend. We worked together and alongside each other. He made every minute you were with him better. Every minute. Prayers, peace and love to his family. I love you man. #SEKOUSTRONG — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 26, 2021

Sekou was my colleague, and my friend, but most of all he was my brother. I will miss him dearly, but will also remain thankful for all the great times we had together. Love you forever, man. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ap2YizjjPk — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was the funniest, coolest, sh**-talkingest brother I was ever fortunate enough to know. A sincere, genuine, all-around great dude. One of those people who made you feel better just being around him. To say I'm devastated doesn't do justice to how I'm feeling today. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 27, 2021

This loss hits hard. I like to think I'm cool with a lot of people in the business but I'd only call a handful my brother. Sekou was a brother. I sent him a checking-in text 2 weeks ago, just to see how he was doing in all the madness. I never heard back & never will. I'm hurting — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 27, 2021

Steve Kerr "I just heard the news about Sekou Smith and I am just devastated. I know I speak for our entire organization, just crushing news today. Sekou has been a part of the NBA family for a long time … I just want to express our organization's condolences to Sekou's family" — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2021

Among everything else Sekou did for others — his generosity over the last five years sharing knowledge and insights with students at @SportsBizClass pic.twitter.com/lp7uWUy92f — Larry Coon (@LarryCoon) January 27, 2021

Turner analyst Steve Smith took a moment before his broadcast of Clippers-Hawks on Tuesday evening to speak about Smith, emphasizing that the impact Sekou had on him goes beyond hoops.

“His impact will be felt forever because of the way he was as a man.”@steve21smith honors and remembers Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/sbHnomOWUc — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2021

Smith was well-known for his ranking of the league’s MVP candidates, which was known as Sekou’s MVP Ladder and always found a way to inject insight into even the most one-sided of races to be named the league’s top player.

For those who had the privilege of knowing him, there was no one better. Rest in peace, Sekou.